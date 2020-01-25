Enes Kanter out, four other Celtics dealing with injuries before game vs. Pelicans, Zion Williamson

The one consistent thing about the Boston Celtics season so far has been their injury situation. Week in and week out, key players on their rosters have been dealing with injuries.

And ahead of the C's Sunday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans, five players are listed on their injury report.

Two Celtics have already been declared out, big men Enes Kanter and Robert Williams. Here's a look at the rest of their injuries per the Celtics official Twitter account.

The good news is that Marcus Smart appears to be okay and barring a setback, he should play. Smart has been scoring more of late and his tenacious defense and energy have provided the C's a boost during their three-game winning streak.

And Smart's presence will be needed with Brown and Tatum questionable again.

Brown and Tatum both missed the team's win over the Magic with their injuries. Tatum is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies and though his injury designation of "questionable" indicates that this shouldn't be a long-term issue, the C's will still be cautious in bringing him back.

As for Brown, he has dealt with an ankle sprain and a thumb injury over the course of the past couple of weeks. He has missed four of the team's last five games but played a part in the Celtics' 32-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

If the Celtics are without their questionable players and Kanter, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis will be in the spotlight once again. Both played well against the Magic but the team would still benefit from getting some of their depth back, especially in a matchup with an energetic New Orleans Pelicans team that just got Zion Williamson back from injury.

