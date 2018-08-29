Enes Kanter: You don’t sign with Milwaukee Bucks ‘unless they give you good, good money’

Enes Kanter tried to draw attention by saying he was leaning toward declining his $18,622,514 player option with the Knicks. Nobody really bought that, but Kanter tweeted and deleted a deer emoji shortly before his option deadline, sparking rumors about him going to the Bucks.

Kanter, via Royce Young of ESPN:

I know I was not going to go to the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s the Milwaukee Bucks. Unless they give you good, good money, then go, but you don’t leave New York for Milwaukee.

Of course Kanter opted in. And of course he continues to talk trash.

Milwaukee will probably resent being his latest target, especially because Kanter is reinforcing a common sentiment. Milwaukee is the small market most commonly dumped on. It used to be Cleveland, but then LeBron James showed up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is trying to change the Bucks’ reputation, and he probably will. But for now, Milwaukee will hear these cracks.

Then, people will move onto Detroit, Charlotte or maybe Cleveland again.