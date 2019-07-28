Enes Kanter details hilarious interaction with Danny Ainge on three-point shooting

Enes Kanter has some big shoes to fill. He'll likely need some help from the other big men on the Celtics roster to fill the void left by Al Horford, but Kanter will mostly be leaned on for some offensive production.

Over the course of his career, Kanter's offense has come from offensive rebounds and in the post. As the NBA draws further out to the three-point line and beyond on the offensive end, the need for back-to-the-basket bigs is not as substantial as it used to be. Kanter realizes this, and the Celtics brass is focusing on stretching his game to the perimeter.

In an interview with Hoops Hype's Alex Kennedy, Kanter shared a hilarious interaction he had with Danny Ainge discussing his development from three.

When I talked to Brad Stevens, he told me he wanted me to shoot threes. In the press conference, I was sitting next to Danny Ainge and he told me, 'You know, that three-point line isn't for decoration.' I was like, 'Got it! Okay!'

Kanter shot 29.4 percent from three last season on just 34 attempts. In fact, the eight-year veteran has never taken more than 45 threes in a season. I'd expect that to change with the Celtics.

Boston is short on all-around talent at the center position, but they have a few specialists that can help this team win based on matchups game-to-game. Vincent Poirier has drawn rave reviews from scouts on his athleticism and defensive potential, Daniel Theis is proven to be a savvy big on both ends of the floor and Robert Williams has the potential to be the best of the bunch once he gains a better understanding of NBA schemes.

But if Kanter can become a consistent threat from the outside, it'll be tough to keep him off the court, especially if he continues to improve on the strides he made as a defender with the Blazers.

Only time will tell, but we now know how Kanter will spend the summer leading up to training camp.

