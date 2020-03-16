Enes Kanter had us for a second with the latest joke that he cracked on Twitter.

Kanter decided to break some "news" on Sunday night. He announced that the Boston Celtics had "tested positive"... but it wasn't for coronavirus.

Instead, Kanter said that the team had tested positive for having the best locker room in the league.

BREAKING: @celtics has tested positive for being the best locker room in the @NBA — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 16, 2020

This one gets a serious eye-roll and maybe a halfhearted chuckle from us. But we will credit Kanter for the effort.

Jokes aside, it's both nice and clear that the Celtics locker room chemistry this season is better than it was last year. Whereas the team was typically embroiled in discord last year, this year's squad genuinely seem to like each other after an offseason of change. That's part of what made the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA campaign so disappointing to Celtics fans.

Hopefully, the C's will get back together on the court in some capacity in the future. Right now, the NBA is still trying to determine a timeline for return, but they may not actually see the court until the summer months.

Until then, the Celtics will certainly stay active on social media and hopefully will stay in touch with one another.

Enes Kanter cracks joke, praises Celtics locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston