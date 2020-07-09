Enes Kanter, Celtics offer inside look at NBA bubble meals, hotel rooms

The Boston Celtics have entered the bubble.

The Celtics flew to Orlando on Wednesday and reported to Walt Disney World's Gran Destino Tower, where they'll stay throughout the NBA's restarted 2019-20 season.

Other NBA teams arrived earlier than the Celtics, and some players complained about the underwhelming meals they received and some less-than-ideal living conditions.

A few C's players had a different experience, however. Here's Celtics big man Enes Kanter showing off a solid Wednesday night dinner spread that included steak, sweet potatoes and greens:

Enes Kanter: "Our first meal in the bubble in Orlando. We got steak, greens, sweet potato, chips, fruit, some cheese, bread, salad, and some milk. I actually like it a lot. Not bad. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/gM5H46xyME — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 9, 2020

Kanter also took a video of his breakfast Thursday morning, shouting out the NBA for giving him halal food in accordance with his observation of Islam.

Enes Kanter with another update from the bubble, sharing his breakfast and the view from his hotel room: "This is getting better and better." pic.twitter.com/POhnuvsxiT — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 9, 2020

Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, called in reinforcements, as his mother apparently came through to feed her 22-year-old son:

Jayson Tatum's first meal in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/8R2ae3ragD — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 9, 2020

As for their living arrangements, Kanter gave fans a tour of his living quarters at the Gran Destino:

Enes Kanter just shared a video of his hotel room in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/L8PSR2jW7w — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 9, 2020

Life in a single suite can get lonely, but the C's already are finding ways to connect and stay entertained. Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye hopped on Twitch on Wednesday night for a video game session, while big man Vincent Poirier shared his own gaming setup on Instagram.

First Stream in !orlando // Late Night https://t.co/W3LuS7AVAo — Semi Ojeleye (@semi) July 9, 2020

Poirier Instagram

The 22 teams in the NBA bubble have to adhere to strict safety protocols (sorry, no doubles ping pong) to limit the spread of COVID-19. But they're all playing by the same rules, so the teams that best adapt to their new environments may have the best chance of succeeding once games start later this month.

The Celtics will play three scrimmage games beginning July 24 before opening their "seeding round" schedule July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

