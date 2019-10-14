Enes Kanter can't get enough of Tacko Fall driving him around Boston area

Boston Celtics fans love Tacko Fall. That much is abundantly clear.

But Fall's teammates -- especially Enes Kanter -- are equally as enamored with the Celtics' rookie sensation.

Want proof? Following the C's preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden, Kanter posted a minute-long video on Twitter and TikTok of Fall chauffeuring him around the Boston area in the "TackoMobil" while he gleefully narrated.

Chilling at the "TackoMobil" 😂 🚙 pic.twitter.com/OR1HEhvaoq — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 14, 2019

Kanter seemed fascinated by Fall's ability to fold his 7-foot-6 frame into a car and got a kick out of the big man's size 22 (!!) shoe.

Fall is a responsible rookie, though, and told Kanter he had to keep his eyes on the road rather than give a shout-out to the camera.

It's a good thing Fall practices safe driving habits, because the "Tacko Mobile" apparently is a thing. Here's Celtics big man Vincent Poirier seeing Fall and Kanter off from TD Garden on Sunday:

Fall signed a two-way contract with the C's on Sunday, so he'll spend most of his rookie season with the Maine Red Claws. He'll likely make periodic trips to Boston, though, which means the "Tacko Mobile" could log some serious miles this season.

