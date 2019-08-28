Enes Kanter calls Russell Westbrook 'the best player I've played with' --- Really?

Former Trail Blazer Enes Kanter, who signed with the Boston Celtics in the offseason, was on First Things First and raved about playing with his former teammate Russell Westbrook during his time in Oklahoma City.

Whatever you say Kanter, whatever you say.

Apparently, Kanter has already forgotten what Damian Lillard did to Westbrook and the entire OKC franchise just last season.

And tabbing Westbrook as "the best teammate I had, off the court" seems to be a bit of a stretch too.

Kanter's exit from the Trail Blazers was not a smooth one. The big man claimed he was given limited time to make a decision on the Blazers' offer but his story was refuted by Lillard and others with the organization.

In the end, it doesn't really matter. Kanter will move on, as will the Trail Blazers with their newly structured roster. Kanter returns to Moda Center on February 25th when Portland hosts Boston at 7pm.

