Enes Kanter almost guarantees he'll be posterized by calling Zion Williamson 'Julius Randle with hops'

Portland Trail Blazers’ center Enes Kanter isn’t afraid to speak his mind in any facet of life. His latest comments during an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd may have put an on-court target on his back and almost guarantee a social media overload when his Blazers take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kanter isn’t sold on former Duke superstar sensation Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick in the draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. Cowherd, who declared he loves Williamson, invites Kanter to “just say” why he thinks the young player is overrated.

“I feel like he’s Julius Randle with hops,” Kanter said, noting other players are scared to say it.

"I feel like he's Julius Randle with hops."@EnesKanter on Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/d0iXjzZBCF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 26, 2019

Strong assessment for someone deemed a once-in-a-generation talent. And it’s an odd slight, considering Randle averaged 21.4 points (60 true shooting percentage), 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season.

The 24-year-old Randle wasn’t going to let this go past him without a knock on Kanter.

Yo @EnesKanter last time you guarded me I had 45 relax bro lol — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) June 26, 2019

Randle dropped 45 on 58.8 percent shooting against the Trail Blazers during a mid-March loss in New Orleans. The NBA box score matchup shows Randle scored only two of those against Kanter specifically out of six possessions.

Kanter, not even close to a worthy candidate for any defensive player award, said he’d defend Williamson by letting him shoot and thinks if he improves that part of his game it’s a different story.

“If he develops his shot he definitely could become a Hall of Famer,” Kanter said. “It’s all in his hands, he just needs to put the work in and go out there and show the whole world.”

Nice save, but as soon as a year from now kids could have a poster of Williamson dunking over Kanter above their beds. The moment is now almost guaranteed to happen.

Enes Kanter thinks Zion Williamson is overhyped. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

