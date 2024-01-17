Energy and pace: Inside Hillsdale's boys basketball program shift and turnaround

JEROMESVILLE − WHOOSH! WHOOSH!

That's the sound of Hillsdale racing up the court with the ball in their possession, as they look to get some level of action toward the rim. Not just good looks but actual baskets out of it. The type of baskets that the Falcons are accustomed to carving out because of their brisk pace of play that has guided them to a 8-2 record (4-2 in Wayne County Conference play) this season.

Not only do the Falcons have a winning record but they are in prime position to crank out their first winning season since 2016.

The turnaround for a program that hasn't had much success in basketball over the years has been led by first-year coach Ben Ferguson, who's instilled a new attitude into this year's group and has underlined the importance of having conviction in their play.

"Biggest thing I've seen is attitude," said Ferguson, who is a former student at Hillsdale High School. "The attitude in practice. The willingness to compete. Really the will to win."

The summer of 2023 would be a good place to start.

"Last year was probably the most intense summer schedule of basketball they've ever had. In years past they had a very limited summer basketball program," Ferguson said, who was one of 11 people who applied for the head coaching role when it became available. "In June, we played 54 games in four different shootouts and we went to team camp. We ran some open gym, and everything was intense. Everyone bought in."

"A lot of stuff we've been doing since the summer where we went to a bunch of camps as a team," said senior guard Gabe Stack, one of the team's key outside shooters. "We've all been a core unit that's been sticking together since the summer and that has impacted the way we play."

Hillsdale's Gabe Stack in his defensive stance.

That "stuff" would be playing with pace and energy, which players have said has been the biggest difference this season in the team's performances. It's been the Falcons MO.

"Definitely our energy," said sophomore guard Troy Bennett.

"Energy has been our biggest key. All of us pretty much rely on each other's energy," said junior center Bradey Krichbaum.

Energy, then pace. And plenty of pace at that.

"The biggest change is in our pace of play," said senior point guard Jack Fickes. "We're getting out and pushing it."

The Falcons have become one of the more watchable teams in the Ashland/Wooster area because of their quick nature play that leans on spacing, getting quick shots up and plenty of penetration at the rim.

Ferguson calls it a "made-up offense or a hybrid of many different offenses."

"I wouldn't call myself a basketball expert but I've studied the game for many years," Ferguson said. "There are different philosophies. Some are big into sets. I have athletes. I don't necessarily have pure basketball players. I wanted them to be creative and have fun with the game. We have a lot of structure, although ours is structured around spacing. Not necessarily set plays."

Point guard Jack Fickes' ability to find his teammates all around the court has been a key reason why the Falcons have looked impressive on offense.

And that strategy is ignited by Fickes, the team's assist leader at 6.0 per game, who controls the team's tempo.

"Obviously, off rebounds we want to get out and go get transition points," Fickes said.

"No. 1, our first goal is to run," Ferguson said. "We get the ball out of the basket and get going faster than most teams. At some point in time, Jack is the governor in that. Right around the time I feel like we are getting out of control and are getting tired, Jack already knows it. He is the floor general for us and has done a phenomenal job controlling the pace."

"Other than our big man, we have a small, quick lineup and that allows us to beat other teams down the floor, get fast break opportunities and that's going to open more things for us offensively," Stack said, who's averaging 6.0 points per game.

With controlling the pace, comes a creative freedom Ferguson allows his players to play with on the offensive side. Some coaches like to run set plays for almost every play, and there are many who lean on the point guard to call out those specific plays.

Not with Hillsdale.

"There are really no set plays. Just a lot of motion offense," Fickes said. "We want to get BK (Bradey Krichbaum) and [Braylen] Jarvis the ball in a lot of pick-and-roll situations, then with me driving and kicking to shooters is a big key to our offense."

Out of that motion offense is sharp off-ball movement and hard, flashing cuts through the paint that go-to scorer Braylen Jarvis has thrived on.

Hillsdale's Braylen Jarvis has been on an offensive tear for the Falcons this season.

Last season as a junior, Jarvis was the team's point guard. While looking over last season's film, Ferguson decided that Jarvis would work better off the ball and moved Fickes as the main ball-handler. The move has paid off, as Jarvis is not only the team's leading scorer (19.6) but one of the top shot shot creators in the WCAL.

Jarvis said that playing off the ball full-time has opened up his game even more, including being on the receiving end of passes off cuts to the basket.

"I get to play out of the triple threat, where it gives me more options," said Jarvis. "Making cuts to the basket. Moving without the ball is what has changed from last year, where a lot of my buckets were one-on-one. Getting a lot more easy shots."

Hillsdale's Troy Bennett has been one of the Falcons top offensive threats.

Throw in Bennett, the Falcons second-leading scorer (12.5), whose handles and scoring ability has been a huge boost for the team and Krichbaum (12.8 PPG, team-leading 10.0 RPG), who has seen his role expand from being a defensive presence inside to zeroing in on scoring and rebounding, and Hillsdale has a squad that has different roles covered across the board.

"We pride ourselves off playing fast on the break and once we get in motion, we flow together real nicely," Krichbaum said. "I do a lot of rim-running. It gets pretty tiring but we score a lot out of it. I usually beat a lot of guys down the court in transition."

Hillsdale center Bradey Krichbaum works in the low post.

For a team that likes to play fast, you'd expect them to be a high turnover group. Not the case for Hillsdale. They protect the ball pretty well.

"As fast as we play, we're averaging just 11 turnovers a game," Ferguson said with pride. "An high school team typically averages 17 turnovers a game."

At this rate, the first winning season in seven years is looking more likely for the Falcons, with a trickle-down effect circulating throughout the entire Hillsdale basketball program, from the high school level down to the middle school level.

While the varsity sits with a 8-2 record, the junior varsity team is currently 7-2, while the 8th grade team sports a 10-0 record and 7th grade team a 9-1 record.

"Everything Matters" is the program motto Ferguson came up with at the beginning of the season, and the results have been clear.

"We don't talk seniors, juniors, varsity and JV. It's program," Ferguson said, who coached the 7th grade boys last year and has spent time speaking to both middle school teams throughout the season. "Every boy in the program has a T-shirt and it says 'Everything Matters.' We really talk a lot about everything matters because if everything doesn't matter than nothing matters. It's a program thing we're doing here."

