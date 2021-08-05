Energy, climate focus of legislative forum in North Mankato

The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Aug. 5—NORTH MANKATO — Energy and climate change issues facing the Minnesota Legislature will be the topic of a forum from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday.

Panelists will be Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato; Sen. David Senjem, R-Rochester; Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato; Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal; Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter.

The lawmakers will discuss energy and climate issues from this year's session and what's ahead for the next session.

The forum will be in person, at 2075 Lookout Drive and via Zoom. It is free and open to the public.

Join via Zoom: https://socrates.zoom.us/j/97220991958?pwd=Nk45TFlMYlRMV3drdFBYYUF4RW8rdz09

Meeting ID: 972 2099 1958. Passcode: 406944

The event is hosted by the Southern Minnesota Clean Energy Council.

