We Energies peregrine falcon naming contest open, Olympic names theme

MILWAUKEE - Ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, We Energies is looking to name the world's fastest animal after some of its fastest people – and wants your help.

The 2024 peregrine falcon naming contest is will honor Olympic medalists with Wisconsin ties. The winter and summer games are well represented, from speedskaters Bonnie Blair and Dan Jansen to gymnasts Chellsie Memmel and Paul Hamm.

The names with the most votes will be given to the falcon chicks that hatch at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service power plants this spring. So far, there are 11 eggs ready to hatch.

The public can vote as many times as desired between now and Thursday, May 9. Votes for the following names can be cast online:

Birdie Blair, in honor of five-time gold-medal speedskater and Wisconsin resident Bonnie Blair-Cruikshank

Beezie, in honor of equestrian and Nicolet High School grad Elizabeth "Beezie" Madden

Blade, in honor of speedskater and West Allis resident Jonathan Kuck

Champ, in honor of gold-medal winning speedskater and West Allis native Dan Jansen

Chase, in honor of University of Wisconsin grad Evan Jager, who took home the silver medal in steeplechase

Curly, in honor of sibling curlers Becca and Matt Hamilton, who hail from Madison

Duchess, in honor of soccer star, University of Wisconsin grad and "Nutmeg Duchess" Rose Lavelle

Fitz, in honor of Casey FitzRandolph, a Verona native who won gold in speedskating at the 2002 Winter Games

Glider, in honor of speedskater and Milwaukee resident Brian Hansen

Golly, in honor of Brookfield native Molly Seidel, who took the bronze medal in the marathon

G-Dubs, in honor of Nicolet High School grad and swimmer Garrett Weber-Gale

Happy, in honor of speedskater and regular at the Pettit National Ice Center Ethan Cepuran

Hero, in honor of Wisconsin’s Special Olympics Athletes

Heater, in honor of Ben Sheets, Milwaukee Brewers All-Star pitcher who led Team USA to its first-ever gold medal in baseball

Khash, in honor of gold-medal and NBA championship-winning basketball star Khris Middleton

Kung Fu Kenny, in honor of Rice Lake native and runner Kenny Bednarek, nicknamed "Kung Fu Kenny"

Lancer, in honor of triple jumper and Brookfield Central grad Kenny Harrison

Miracle, in honor of the Wisconsinites on the 1980 men’s hockey team

Oarlock, in honor of bronze-medal rower and St. Croix Falls native Megan Kalmoe

Placid, in honor of sibling speedskaters Beth and Eric Heiden, who grew up in Madison and competed in the Lake Placid games

Pommel, in honor of sibling gymnasts and Waukesha natives Paul and Morgan Hamm

Puck, in honor of the many University of Wisconsin grads who have played on the women’s national hockey team

Sharpie, in honor of speedskater and Milwaukee resident Katherine Reutter

Skelly, in honor of skeleton racer and Prairie du Chien native Matt Antoine

Skip, in honor of curler and Superior resident John Shuster’s position on the 2018 gold-medal winning team

Soar-gensen, in honor of University of Wisconsin grad Gwen Jorgensen, who soared above the competition in the 2016 triathalon

Speedy, in honor of Marquette University grad and speedskater Emery Lehman

Trailblazer, in honor of speedskater Shani Davis, who trained at the Pettit and was the first African American athlete to win a gold medal in an individual event at the Winter Games

Trapper, in honor of sportshooter and Waterford native Madelynn Bernau

Triumph, in honor of gymnast and West Allis native Chellsie Memmel

Warrior, in honor of Wisconsin’s Paralympic athletes

Witty, in honor of speedskater and West Allis native Chris Witty

Peregrine falcon program

We Energies and WPS began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early 1990s. So far, a news release said 444 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities – that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.

Cameras will livestream the endangered species’ nest boxes at four We Energies/WPS facilities this year:

