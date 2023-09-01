The Enemy’s Tom Clarke: ‘There is a trend of young, egotistic narcissists at the BBC’

Tom Clarke of The Enemy performing at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow this year - Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Tom Clarke isn’t a fan of the BBC. His lyrics growled as much to tens of thousands of people gathered on Southsea Common for Victorious Festival, “No one ever gives you anything for free / Unless you start sleeping with the BBC.”

The Enemy frontman’s resentment of the corporation is personal. He cites Radio One as a driving factor for the band splitting in 2016. “I felt the writing was on the wall whilst we were making that fourth record [2016’s It’s Automatic]. No one really utilised DAB or digital radio, so your route [into the] market was Radio One and they had this blanket policy that they just weren’t gonna play guitars anymore. When we were making that record, we knew that it wasn’t going to be our job for much longer.”

The ill-feeling has stood the test of time. “I just don’t like them as an organisation and the way they function,” he says. “Having met lots of the ‘stars of the BBC’, there is a trend of egotistic narcissists who at a young age get on the BBC gravy train and then they’ll have millions of pounds of public money pumped into inflating their profile. And then they’ll leave the BBC and take on their own private career where they reap all the benefits for that public money and become millionaires themselves. There is this culture of narcissism within the corporation. It was so obvious to me at the time that I was working with them that quite honestly when it all happened [that they stopped playing guitar music], it was a little bit like a relief that we didn’t have to go and engage with them any more.”

Clarke still remembers how George Ergatoudis – Radio One’s then-head of music – was accused of ageism when, in 2015, he said: “We have to bring our [the station’s] average age down. The vast majority of people who like Madonna, who like her music now, are over 30 and frankly, we’ve moved on from Madonna.” And the corporation’s obsession with chasing younger audiences still irks. Does Radio One’s aversion to playing guitar music still exist?

“I don’t know because I don’t listen to it. I don’t think they’d want me to because I’m too old. The only place where I don’t really pay much attention at the moment is really new stuff. I should be a bit more open minded about it. It’s like almost every genre is now the same.

“I feel that bands [after we quit] started going down an electronic dance music (EDM) route, because that’s what was being played on radio. So EDM just sort of absorbed lots of genres and then guitars started edging into that arena as well. And then pop absorbed all of that and you end up with this just homogenised one genre that doesn’t really have a label.”

The Enemy’s blockbuster debut album, We’ll Live And Die In These Towns, released in 2007, is still their best, Clarke admits. “I think for any band that has a number one record as their debut, you have a very strange relationship with that record going forward. Because everything else you do is measured up against it. I think that record is bigger than the band, and probably always will be. And I think as an artist, you just have to respect that.”

How does he balance playing new material and giving the fans what they want from the first record? “You’re the artist, and you wrote the songs, but community wisdom is probably correct. If people are saying, ‘Oh, no, no, it’s your first record, that’s the one’. They’re probably right.” True to his word, eight of the 10 songs on the Victorious set list were from their best-selling Platinum album.

But the success of the mid-2000s came at a cost. “I was in my 30s before I realised that I had pretty terrible social anxiety. In my 20s, I just dealt with social anxiety by drinking loads. If you drink, it’s the most amazing short-term cure for any anxiety. The long-term the effects are not so great.”

Tom Clarke (centre) with bandmates Liam Watts and Andy Hopkins at an album signing in 2015 - Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Before the band, the most social part of his life was going through a well-rehearsed sales patter to sell washing machines or TVs at the shop in which he worked. Then came parties, meetings with executives in swish London bars and performing. “I just didn’t cope very well with it to be honest, and drink was the lubricant that allowed me to go through with the least friction.” A one-litre bottle of whisky to himself a night resulted in him getting acute pancreatitis – and now Clarke rarely drinks.

So why the reunion? Clarke had been touring solo, without the influence of management, and the love came back. “Financially, you’re splitting three ways. So for me, there was no bonus to doing it one way or the other.

“I honestly felt the reason I wanted to get Liam [Watts] and Andy [Hopkins] to do it was because I felt like they’d had a career in music and they’ve never really enjoyed it. It had been stressful and arduous and difficult the whole way through and I’d experienced a couple of years of being able to do it, go and walk on stage and play songs to fans with no nonsense. I wanted that for them.”

And now, Clarke is in the process of writing The Enemy’s fifth album, he tells The Telegraph exclusively. No subject, he tells me, will be off limits for The Enemy’s new tracks.

Clarke says: “I am a huge, huge advocate of free speech, I think the fundamental foundations of our society are built on free speech. The reason that women have the vote, the reason that we’ve abolished slavery. All the great things that have happened in our society is because people have had the freedom to say this is wrong, and we want to change it. I’ll never limit what I have to say. If I feel something is important and requires commentary, I’ll never shy away from saying it.

“I won’t be approaching writing thinking, ‘I can’t say that’, or, ‘I would have been able to say that years ago’. If [they are] your fundamental ideals, and you think that they’re sound and you’re proud of them, then you should never be afraid to air them.” Those at Broadcasting House may want to take cover.

The Enemy play the De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill-on-Sea on Nov 17; www.dlwp.com