Enemy Intel: Texans aren’t Cowboys rivals, but a Sunday upset would be catastrophic

There’s a serious case of Little Brother Syndrome in play on Sunday. The Houston Texans aren’t good, but just like their first ever game, it would mean everything to their franchise and fanbase were they to pull off an upset over the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys. Entering the contest with just one win and an implosion-like seven-game losing streak, the Texans are in a sunken place.

The Cowboys cannot afford to give them an ounce of joy on the season. At 1-10-1, Houston shouldn’t be competitive, but they are one of only two NFL teams not to allow over 10 passing TDs on the season. That’s likely because they’re easy to run on, but still something to consider. What else should be considered? We checked in with Texans Wire managing editor Mark Lane to chop it up for a game preview. Here’s our back-and-forth Q&A.

Texans Wire: Is there even a rivalry?

Cowboys Wire:

No, not really. No one on the Cowboys cares that the Texans exist and the fanbase, aside from those who live around Texans fans, don’t register this anywhere among the top games on the schedule when the game comes around every four years. Certainly, losing in Houston’s inaugural appearance was an embarrassment, but nobody cares. The Texans have never even scored 20 points against Dallas. On the Cowboys side, this is a typical “every opponent every week thinks Dallas is their Super Bowl” matchup.

Cowboys Wire: Whats the story with the QB situation in Houston? Is this one of those if you have 2 QBs then you have none?

Texans Wire:

The Texans are trying to evaluate Davis Mills as an asset. Clearly he isn’t the answer long-term at quarterback. However, he is under contract through the 2024 season. So, you want to see how he can develop as a signal caller, because the facts are you’re going to need A) veteran competition for Bryce Young and B) a backup if anything happens to Young. Development of Mills also gives Houston a profile to see what kind of market there is for their former 2021 third-rounder should the 2023 preseason experience a wave of quarterback injuries.

Texans Wire: What has Dak done to be great in 2022?

Cowboys Wire:

Prescott continues to be awesome against the blitz. He continues to show his value as evidenced by his advanced stat prowess, such as leading the NFL in EPA+CPOE since returning from his injury. No, he isn’t a gunslinger, but he isn’t a game manager in that he is deadly consistent in mid-range passing that includes putting balls in difficult windows on a regular basis.

Cowboys Wire: What's up with the weird usage of rookie RB Dameon Pierce?

Texans Wire:

Some of it is Houston falls behind so early in games so quickly that they have to abandon the run, as was the case in Week 12 at the Miami Dolphins. Other times the defense stuffs the run and the passing game can’t chase the extra defenders out of the box, as was the case in the Washington game in Week 11. It isn’t like Sept. 20, 2009 between the Cowboys and Giants where Dallas abandons the run despite averaging 8.7 yards per carry. No, just throw into double coverage looking for Sam Hurd. Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s scheme is designed to run the football, but it’s difficult to do when you’re behind and now the defense knows it’s all your offense can do. If the defense generated takeaways that led to quick points, Pierce would be getting every opportunity to take the air out of the ball and melt clock.

Texans Wire: What has Dan Quinn done to make the defense great?

Cowboys Wire:

Quinn is obviously great when it comes to configuring the various aspects of a defense. He’s been given great talent to work with, but his defensive line rotations and stunts leave offensive lines confused and perplexed. He’s flexible, changing to primarily Cover 1 in 2021 to Cover 2 in 2022. He runs three-safety looks as often as three-CBs. But most importantly, his players gravitate to his personality.

Cowboys Wire: What's the consensus on Lovie Smith's tenure, is he seeing Year 2?

Texans Wire:

The consensus is Houston has taken a step back from the David Culley era — that only lasted a year. Nevertheless the talent is there on the roster, but the coaching staff just isn’t in place to put it altogether. The Texans promoted Smith from defensive coordinator to the big job because they wanted to cash in on the credibility of having an East Texas product coaching the team to help with the optimism surrounding the franchise. It really was working until about Week 4 when it became apparent the Texans were overmatched and the rest of the season was going to be a slough. Like Culley, who had the Texans non-competitive for the entire year, it is unlikely how one keeps Smith around. The problem is general manager Nick Caserio will have gone through two coaches in as many seasons with the team. How many more does he get to pick?

Texans Wire: Who are some unheralded Cowboys players Houston fans should keep an eye on?

Cowboys Wire:

Safety Donovan Wilson could potentially make a Pro Bowl this season. He leads the team in tackles, has four sacks and is flourishing in his role. Rookie corner Daron Bland has three interceptions. Both of those guys are Day 3 picks. On offense, TE Jake Ferguson is capable of making big plays and is a tenacious blocker. RT Terence Steele is one of the league’s best young tackles and there may even be a Tyron Smith sighting on Sunday.

Cowboys Wire: Are the Texans interested in winning this season or would they rather have the top draft pick?

Texans Wire:

At this point, what would a couple of wins hurt? The only team that might then slip into No. 1 overall would be the Los Angeles Rams, and who even knows who has their 2023 first-rounder. The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have tiebreakers over Houston due to their Week 2 and Week 3 encounters. The positive momentum theory might work if there were solid veterans on the roster to still bear the standard. Houston has nobody, and their youngsters, such as Jalen Pitre and Dameon Pierce, are going to naturally develop as the leaders over the 2023 offseason.5. What is your prediction?

Final Score Predictions

Cowboys Wire: Dallas 45, Houston 13.

Texans Wire: When horrendous teams play contenders late in the year, weird things tend to happen. Last year, the Texans had no business beating the seemingly playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, and they took the Tennessee Titans to the brink in Week 18. On paper, the Dallas pass rush should feast on Davis Mills like lions chasing a wildebeest, which unto itself should produce sack-fumbles to setup short fields. The Texans are also underdogs by about 15 points on the road. If Dallas shoots themselves in the foot, it is Houston’s only chance. Isn’t this the Cowboys’ first week in a while of not being in pads at practice? How many fumbles again have Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott had this season? Texans 24, Cowboys 23

