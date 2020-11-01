Enemy Intel: Cowboys-Eagles Q&A dives into ‘SNF’ matchup for Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off for bragging rights as the best team in the NFL’s worst division. The leader of the NFC East is going to have just three wins at the midway point of the season. That is, if the two combatants can avoid tying each other, which isn’t out of the question.

Dallas will trot out Ben DiNucci in his first start, while the Eagles are getting many of their players back from injuries. The “Sunday Night Football” matchup is normally a hotly contested one, but it’s tough for either side to generate much excitement. Still, the Eagles are favored by nine points and should run away with the division. Can the Cowboys sidetrack those plans? We went toe-to-toe with Eagles Wire managing editor Glenn Erby to get the latest on the Philadelphia franchise.