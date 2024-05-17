Endurance runner aims to break Three Peaks record

Imo Boddy, 24, has set off to run between and climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon [BBC]

An endurance runner has set off on her attempt to break a 45-year-old record for climbing and running between the UK's three highest peaks.

Imo Boddy from Malton, has her sights set on the record of seven days and 31 minutes, set by British race walker, Ann Sayer in 1979.

The challenge, which began on Wednesday, will see her cover 423 mile (680km) as well as scaling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon.

Speaking ahead of the attempt, Ms Boddy said it would be "very tough" but that she had trained "unbelievably hard".

Describing Ann Sayer as an "inspiration", said added that beating the current record would be "a very cool thing to break".

The 24-year-old is no stranger to extreme running.

In 2022 she became the youngest woman to run the length of the UK, completing the feat she completed in 22 days.

Her coach Chris Taylor said she had trained for her latest challenge by running more than 60 miles a week for several months.

"All the preparatory hard work has been done. We've been out training in six inches of snow up on Ben Nevis," he said.

"I have absolute faith that she will beat this record, but make no mistake it will take every ounce of her strength, both mental and physical."

