When Endrick will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick is likely to be unveiled as a Real Madrid player on July 26, according to a report.

It was announced back in December 2022 that Madrid would sign Endrick in the summer of 2024. They beat a number of top European sides to his signature, with the final deal said to be worth around €35m up front plus €25m in bonuses.

Since the transfer was wrapped up, Endrick has continued to excel in Brazil, making 22 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign for Palmeiras and registering four goals in that time.

Endrick will sign his contract on July 21, the day he officially becomes turns 18, before being unveiled as a member of Carlo Ancelotti's squad, according to The Athletic.

His unveiling is set to come after Kylian Mbappe's, with the French star expected to be presented on July 16, shortly after the end of the European Championships in Germany.

It's believed that Endrick will be given the number 16 at Madrid, the first number that he wore at Palmeiras. The last Madrid player to wear it was Alvaro Odriozola prior to his move to Real Sociedad in September.

Various reports also state that the Santiago Bernabeu will be a 'strong option' to host Endrick's presentation, where fans will be given the opportunity to see their newest star at the home ground.

Endrick is currently away on international duty with Brazil at this summer's Copa America, but is expected to join Madrid on their US pre-season tour once his contract has been signed.