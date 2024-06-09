Endrick sets incredible Brazil record with last-minute winner vs Mexico

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick set yet another incredible record as he struck a last-minute winner for his country in the 3-2 victory over Mexico.

The 17-year-old, who will become a Real Madrid player in July, netted in the 96th minute after Mexico had come from two goals down to level the score during second-half stoppage time.

The Selecao had taken a two-goal lead through Andreas Pereira and Gabriel Martinelli only for Julian Quinones and Guillermo Martinez to strike, seemingly earning El Tri a draw in both sides' preparations for this summer's Copa America.

However, Endrick was left unmarked in the box and flicked in future club teammate Vinicius Junior's cross to win the game for his nation at Kyle Field in Texas.

It also helped the former Palmeiras prodigy set an astonishing record at international level.

The teenager is now the second-youngest player in Brazil history to score three goals for the national team, with only the legendary Pele ahead of him.

After making his debut in a World Cup qualifying defeat to Colombia and appearing in another defeat to Argentina, Endrick has scored three goals in three games for Brazil.

The first came against England during the March international break, when he became the youngest ever male scorer in a senior professional game at Wembley Stadium with the only goal of the game.

He followed that strike up with another in the 3-3 draw with Spain in the same month and has since been handed Brazil's number nine shirt for the Copa America, with Dorival Junior's side hopeful of going all the way in the United States.

The Selecao take on Costa Rica, Paraguay and Colombia in Group D, with their first game arriving on Monday 24 June at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.