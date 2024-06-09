Endrick scores dramatic winner against Mexico; USA given Copa wake-up call

Copa América preparations are well underway as the USA took on Colombia and Mexico clashed with Brazil. Here is what went down in those two friendly matches.

Endrick the hero as Brazil down Mexico at the death





Scorers: Quiñones 73', Martínez 90+3' ; Pereira 5', Martinelli 54'

Much like their South American counterparts, Colombia, did earlier in the day, Brazil got off to a flying start in the opening 10 minutes when Andreas Pereira capped off a superb team move to open the scoring.

Despite the talent on the pitch, goalmouth action dried up until after the half-time break when Gabriel Martinelli doubled Brazil's lead, appearing to kill off El Tri.

Mexico pulled one back through Julián Quiñones in the final 20 minutes to make things interesting however.

That goal would be just the first step in the rescue mission as Memo Martínez came off the bench to bag a stoppage time equaliser for Mexico and seemingly earn the draw.

Dramatically, however, Endrick followed up Martínez's superb cameo off the bench with one of his own as the 17-year-old scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to snatch the win for Seleção.

USA thumped by Colombia in Landover





Scorers: Weah 58' ; Arias 6', Borré 19', Ríos 77', Carrascal 85', Sinisterra 88'

The United States Men's National Team was given a rude awakening ahead of Copa América 2024 as they were thumped on home soil by Colombia.

It was a dream start for Colombia as they found the lead through Jhon Arias, who pounced on a loose ball in the box before beating Matt Turner at his near post.

The Colombians doubled their lead before the half-hour mark when the ball sat up kindly for Rafael Santos Borré to pull off an audacious overhead kick from close range.

20 - Colombia is the first team to score twice in the first 20 minutes against the USMNT on American soil since Saudi Arabia in October 1995 (11 minutes). Early. pic.twitter.com/2bG9AqibDl — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) June 8, 2024

The Stars and Stripes had no issue breaking through the lines of Colombian defense, but the likes of Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun struggled in front of goal.

The USA finally found their feet after the break when Timothy Weah pulled one back just before the hour mark.

Any hope of a fightback was quelled in the final quarter of an hour, however, as Colombia piled on with three goals in just over 10 minutes to run away with the match.