Endrick reveals how he is preparing himself for big Real Madrid switch

The spotlight in Real Madrid’s attack will undoubtedly shine the brightest on Kylian Mbappe next season. After all, the Frenchman’s arrival puts an end to a long-standing soap opera and brings a much-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

There is, however, tangible excitement around the arrival of Endrick as well especially given his exploits in recent months. After a season-defining run with Palmeiras, the youngster is set to play the Copa America for Brazil for the first time at just 17 years of age.

The young attacking phenom spoke to the media (h/t Mundo Deportivo) earlier this week in a short interview, covering his imminent move to Real Madrid ahead of next season. He began by comparing his role at Palmeiras to what he expects in Madrid, saying,

“What I did in Brazil is close to what they are going to demand of me there. I looked at many Real Madrid matches and also analysis.”

Endrick looking forward to Real Madrid move. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Elaborating on his strengths on the field and the niche in which he would be best placed by his new manager, Endrick said,

“I always want to make it difficult for the opponent to leave. When I disarm the defenders, the clearest chances arise.”

The young starlet then went on to praise his long-standing idol, Cristiano Ronaldo and heaped praise on the Real Madrid legend.

“[He is] an example of a player that combines the best of everything.”

Endrick was finally asked to comment on the comparisons drawn between him and some of Brazil’s greatest players, especially given his success at such a young age.

“For me, it’s an honour, although I’m just starting my story. I have no need to complain about it,” he said.