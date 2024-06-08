Endrick reveals how long he intends to stay at Real Madrid

Incoming Real Madrid starlet Endrick has this weekend opened up on his plans to stay put with the club long-term.

Frontman Endrick, of course, is at last set to link up with his new teammates in Madrid this summer.

After a deal for his signature was struck with Palmeiras all the way back in 2022, the 17-year-old has since remained on loan in his native country of Brazil.

Despite his tender years, excitement has already begun to mount amongst those of a Real persuasion, regarding the potential impact of their new centre-forward.

Endrick, for his part, is widely considered to be one of the standout young talents in all of world football, with his equally eye-catching technical and physical attributes expected to see the attacker light up Spanish football for years to come.

All of a Blancos persuasion, in turn, will no doubt be excited by the latest comments on the part of Endrick himself, regarding his long-term plans with the club.

Speaking to the media this weekend, the teenage goalscorer was drawn on as much, and went on to reveal his hope that he will spend the entirety of his career lining out in the colours of Real Madrid:

“I hope and want to spend my entire life at Real Madrid.”

He continued:

“The more excellent and high-level players there are in Real Madrid, the better it will be to be the best in the world.”

Conor Laird | GSFN