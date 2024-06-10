Endrick next? The best Brazilian forwards ever

Brazil is one of world football’s most respected football nations and the South American superpower has produced some of the greatest players of all time in attacking positions.

Endrick is the latest starlet making a name for himself with the 17-year-old on the scoresheet three times in his first five appearances for the national team. The teenager will officially join Real Madrid in the summer after an exciting emergence at Palmeiras and hopes are high that he can be the face of the Selecao in the coming years.

Here are some of the most remarkable Brazilian forwards of all time.

Pelé

The man on which Brazil’s legend was built. Endrick has earned inevitable comparisons to Brazil’s most famous footballer after breaking into the national team as a teenager. Pelé starred as the South Americans won the World Cup for the first time in 1958, where aged 17 he scored six times, including a semi-final hat-trick against France and two more in the final win over Sweden.

The forward went on to win the World Cup again in 1962 and 1970 and remains the only player to have won the trophy on three occasions.

At the time of his retirement, Pelé held the records for most Brazil goals and World Cup goals. In a one-club career at Santos, he struck 643 goals in 658 games.

An icon of the game.

Iconic Performances: A teenage Pelé conquers the world

Romário

Romário is one of the greatest attackers in the history of Brazilian football. Having begun his professional career with Vasco da Gama in his homeland, the forward’s career in Europe exploded after a transfer to PSV Eindhoven in 1988.

He scored 128 goals in 149 games for PSV, won three league titles, and was the Eredivisie’s leading scorer in three consecutive campaigns between 1989 and 1991. Romario joined Barcelona in 1993 and continued his extraordinary goal record as part of Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team, while registering 55 goals in 70 games for Brazil.

The highlight of his time with the national team was the 1994 World Cup, where Romario won the Golden Ball as the South Americans were crowned world champions.

90s Hitmen: Romario, a Brazilian goalscoring genius

Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s exhilarating emergence might just be the most memorable from a precociously gifted forward.

He boasted almost a goal-per-game ratio during spells at Cruzeiro, PSV and Barcelona, netting 145 goals in 153 games for the three clubs before his 21st birthday. He twice broke the world transfer record before that same milestone and became the youngest-ever player to win the Ballon d’Or in 1997, a record he still holds.

Despite knee issues that decimated – and threatened – his career, Ronaldo returned with vengeance to fire Brazil to World Cup success in 2002, scoring eight goals to win the Golden Boot and add a second Ballon d’Or.

He scored 62 goals in 98 appearances for Brazil, despite the injury issues that prevented his startling early emergence from lasting an entire career. Had he not suffered such cruel luck, he would be considered even higher than the legendary status he still enjoys.

Read – Remembering when a 21-year-old Ronaldo Nazario won the Ballon d’Or

See more – Ronaldo’s redemption at the 2002 World Cup

