Endrick’s ‘likely’ Real Madrid jersey number revealed

Confirmation of the jersey number set to be afforded to incoming Real Madrid starlet Endrick for next season has this evening been forthcoming online.

Frontman Endrick, of course, is at last set to link up with his new teammates in Madrid this summer.

After a deal for his signature was struck with Palmeiras all the way back in 2022, the 17-year-old has since remained on loan in his native country of Brazil.

Despite his tender years, excitement has already begun to mount amongst those of a Real persuasion, regarding the potential impact of their new centre-forward.

Endrick, for his part, is widely considered to be one of the standout young talents in all of world football, with his equally eye-catching technical and physical attributes expected to see the attacker light up Spanish football for years to come.

All of a Blancos persuasion, in turn, will no doubt be interested to hear of a series of updates surrounding Endrick’s imminent arrival this evening coming to the fore.

The info comes courtesy of The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, who has confirmed that the Brazilian international is in line to be unveiled to Real Madrid’s supporters on July 26th.

He will then join his new teammates on their pre-season tour of the USA.

Turning attentions towards squad numbers, with Kylian Mbappé primed to take ownership of the ‘9’ shirt, Endrick is most ‘likely’ in line for the ’16’ – his first number at Palmeiras.

Conor Laird | GSFN