Endrick injury update after Real Madrid starlet’s training ground scare

An update on the wellbeing of Real Madrid and Brazil youngster Endrick has been forthcoming in the early hours of Tuesday.

As much comes after the frontman set alarm bells ringing across his country’s fanbase.

A week out from Brazil’s Copa América opener against Costa Rica, Endrick was spotted limping out of team training.

The 17-year-old first went to ground clutching his right leg, before being seen to by the Seleção’s medical team.

Endrick did manage to return to the fray a short time later, but appeared to have difficulty shaking off the problem, footage of which can be seen below:

QUE NÃO SEJA NADA GRAVE! 😢 Durante o treinamento, Endrick sentiu dores, foi atendido e depois seguiu mancando… #SeleçãoBrasileira pic.twitter.com/IznyBptS1p — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) June 17, 2024

The understanding, however, is that there is no real need for concern.

As confirmed by UOL Esporte, amongst others, Endrick did not suffer any kind of significant injury on Tuesday.

Instead, the Real Madrid-bound attacker was the recipient of little more than a knock, expected to be fit and raring to go against Costa Rica in a week’s time as a result.

Conor Laird | GSFN