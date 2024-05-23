Endrick explains why he chose Real Madrid over Barcelona

The Real Madrid squad is expected to undergo significant changes in the upcoming summer transfer window. Some key players like Toni Kroos and Nacho are expected to depart, while other important players like Kylian Mbappe are expected to join the team.

Another player who will be arriving at Real Madrid this summer is the Brazilian gem, Endrick, who recently suffered an injury, but who has already been signed by the Merengues, and has been performing at a very high level both for this club Palmeiras and for the Brazil national team.

The youngster appeared in an interview with the Spanish publication Diario AS, as talked about various things related to Los Blancos and about his own growth and development.

When asked about how he felt when he visited the Santiago Bernabeu, Endrick responded that it was like fulfilling a dream:

“Getting to know the greatest club in the world is a dream for anyone who loves football. Not just for the players. For me, it was realizing a dream.”

Talking about two of his compatriots who are already at Real Madrid, Endrick believed they will help him a lot in the coming months:

“They are very good. They are young, also Brazilian, who adapted very well to both the city and the club and the style of play in Spain. Their story, both Vini’s and Rodrygo’s, is an inspiration and they are going to help me a lot.”

The Brazilian also commented on his interaction with Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti:

“I was with them in Madrid. They made me feel very calm and confident for when I arrive. They told me that they watch my matches at Palmeiras and that I will be very well received.”

It seemed like Endrick already understood the assignment that he will be having once he moved to Madrid:

“More than wanting to, I know it is mandatory to be European champion if you are at Madrid. The Champions League is a tournament that Madrid always thinks about, and the team should not start the season with any other goal than that.”

Several European clubs were interested in signing the Brazilian, including Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain, before he opted for Real Madrid. The youngster also opened up on this decision in this interview:

“It wasn’t a choice. Madrid was always a dream. I didn’t have to choose anything; I simply fulfilled a dream.”

The Merengue fans will be excitedly waiting to see the Brazilian star join up with their team in the coming months. From his comments in this interview, it seems like Endrick himself is eager to join Ancelotti’s team, and starting showcasing his talent at the highest level in Europe.