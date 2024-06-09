Endrick: Brazilian prodigy scores stoppage-time winner against Mexico

Expectation can weigh heavy on young shoulders. Yet, with each game for the Seleção teenage prodigy Endrick enhances his stock, justifying his billing as the next Brazilian soccer great.

On Saturday, the 17-year-old scored in stoppage time to secure a 3-2 victory for Brazil against Mexico in a Copa America warm-up match in Kyle Field, Texas, making it three goals in his last three international appearances.

He headed home a Vinícius Jr. cross to put Brazil back in front after Guillermo Martínez Ayala had levelled for Mexico in the 92nd minute.

Brazil had gone 2-0 up through Andreas Pereira and Gabriel Martinelli, but let the advantage slip as Mexico scored twice late on.

“I’m very grateful to God for another opportunity to score for the national team,” Endrick said after the match, per Reuters. “We trained well and I hope we can work even harder because the goal is to win Copa America.”

In March, the forward scored the winning goal against England, becoming the youngest male player to score an international goal at Wembley, England, and the youngest to score for Brazil since all-time great Ronaldo Nazario in 1994.

The soccer world has long known about his talent, with Real Madrid announcing in December 2022 it had reached an agreement with the player to join the La Liga club when he turns 18 in July this year in a deal worth €70 million ($74.77 million).

He broke through at Brazilian side Palmeiras, playing just 307 senior minutes before signing for Real Madrid, and has continued to play for the São Paulo-based club while he waits to move to Spain.

Endrick heads home the winner. - Maria Lysaker/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Endrick, who has made five international appearances for Brazil’s senior team, became the youngest player to make his debut and score for Palmeiras, as well as the only player in club history to have picked up trophies at every age level.

His eye-catching performances earned him a first call up to the Brazil national team in November last year, where he started in World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

Brazil next plays the US in a friendly on Wednesday, before its Copa America campaign starts against Costa Rica on June 24.

CNN’s Ben Morse contributed to reporting.

