Endlessly and Encino, with new jockey named, confirmed to enter Kentucky Derby 2024

Endlessly and Encino, two horses whose connections had been wavering on entering the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, will enter the race after all.

Connections for both horses confirmed the decisions Saturday morning, hours before the draw for next Saturday’s Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

It was a particularly surprising decision for Endlessly, whose trainer Michael McCarthy had expressed his desire to run the horse in the $600,000, Grade 2 American Turf on the Kentucky Derby undercard. Owners John and Jerry Amerman made the call to race in the Kentucky Derby.

Endlessly never has raced on dirt, the first four races of his career coming on turf and the last two on synthetic surfaces. He won the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park to earn his way into the Kentucky Derby.

“He has an exceptional turf record and obviously is undefeated on the synthetic,” McCarthy said last week. “If I felt he was as good on the dirt I probably would have tried it by now.”

Kentucky Derby contender Endlessly trains early before daybreak Thursday morning at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Trainer is Michael McCarthy.

A son of Oscar Performance, Endlessly is 5-0-0 in six career starts. Umberto Rispoli will have the ride in the Kentucky Derby.

Encino, winner of the Grade 3 Lexington on April 13 at Keeneland, will give Louisville trainer Brad Cox three horses in the Kentucky Derby, joining Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom and Blue Grass runner-up Just a Touch.

Cox had considered waiting until the Preakness for Encino’s return to the track. The son of Nyquist breezed Saturday morning at Churchill, going five furlongs in 59.20 seconds.

David Grening of the Daily Racing Form reported Axel Concepcion will ride Encino in the Kentucky Derby. It will be Concepcion’s first Derby ride.

Kentucky Derby hopefuls breeze at Churchill Downs

Encino was one of nine Kentucky Derby hopefuls to breeze at Churchill Saturday morning.

West Saratoga made his first appearance on the track since arriving Friday and went three furlongs in 37.20 seconds.

Going four furlongs were the Danny Gargan-trained duo of Dornoch and Society Man, who were both clocked in 46.60 seconds.

Five-furlong breezes belonged to Catching Freedom (59.20 seconds), Domestic Product (1:00.20), Just a Touch (1:00.80), Mystik Dan (1:01.20) and Sierra Leone (1:00.20).

Catalytic, Resilience, Stronghold and Grand Mo the First are expected to work Sunday.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby field at Churchill Downs will include Endlessly, Encino