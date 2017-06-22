After ending skid, Yankees close out series with Angels

NEW YORK -- More than a week of frustration and disappointment ended for the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

And because it ended with an 8-4 victory, the Yankees will not be facing the prospect of a ninth straight loss Thursday night when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the finale of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

"It's nice," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "It's been a frustrating week, no doubt about it."

After getting its first win since June 12, New York (39-30) will get a chance to go 10 games above .500 after getting 12 hits and numerous contributions.

The Yankees ended their longest skid since April 20-27, 2007, on a night when Aaron Judge went 1-for-4 and did not hit his major-league-leading 25th homer.

Matt Holliday and Didi Gregorius homered and Austin Romine added a two-run double in a three-hit night.

Romine also was part of the most important development of ending the skid as the Yankees' bullpen righted itself after allowing 16 runs in the seventh inning or later during the slump.

The lone exception was Tyler Clippard, who allowed two more runs in a low-leverage situation. Clippard has given up five runs in the first two games of the series, and his ERA is up to 3.77.

"We have to keep fighting through it. We've had a tough stretch in the 'pen and obviously in the rotation side," GM Brian Cashman said before Wednesday's game.

The Angels lost for the third straight time when getting to .500. Los Angeles has not been more than four games above or below .500 this season, and it was unable to follow up a productive 14-hit showing in the series opener.

"Nobody's content with .500," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before Wednesday's game. "We've managed to keep our heads above water, but we know there's a long way to go for us to reach our goal."

Martin Maldonado homered twice, but his first career multi-homer game was about the only highlight for the Angels. Cameron Maybin saw his season-high 10-game hitting streak end, and the first five hitters were a combined 3-for-16.

The Angels are 11-11 since losing Mike Trout to a thumb injury on May 28. They may be getting closer Huston Street back from the disabled list Thursday -- he has not pitched all season due to a strained lat.

The Yankees used Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman in the same game for the time since the 18-inning win at Wrigley Field on May 7. They hope Luis Severino can do enough to hand the ball to the late-inning duo again.

Severino is 3-0 with a 2.40 ERA in his last eight starts, and the Yankees are 7-6 when he pitches as he heads into his first appearance against the Angels.

"His arm slot, he just couldn't seem to find," Girardi said. "Then he found it about the fourth inning and was really pretty good after that. That happens, too. Can't really tell you why it happens, but it happens."

Jesse Chavez takes a dubious streak into Thursday's series finale with the Yankees. He has allowed at least one home run in 12 straight starts to set a team record. The previous mark was set by Don Sutton and matched by Jarrod Washburn, Dan Haren and Joe Blanton.

Chavez last started Friday against the Kansas City Royals and took the loss after he allowed two runs and nine hits in seven innings. Chavez is 4-1 with a 2.97 ERA in 10 career appearances (four starts) against the Yankees.

"He's pitched this deep before in games," Scioscia said. "Tonight, he had good rhythm and good tempo and made pitches. Jesse keeps trying to evolve as a pitcher, and I think he did some things tonight that will continue to move him forward."