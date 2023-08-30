Endeavor Confronted With Saudi Sports Millions Through WWE Purchase

In about a month, Endeavor Group will close its purchase of WWE, combine it with UFC and spin it off into a separate company controlled by Endeavor, called TKO Group Holdings.

“We’re really frothing at the mouth when it comes to opportunities with WWE,” Endeavor chief operating officer and president Mark Shapiro said at a spring investor conference in Boston.

The reasons are apparent. By combining UFC with WWE, Endeavor creates the preeminent ring sports and entertainment business. The structure of TKO as a separately traded business also gives Endeavor further advantages with investors. It will still ultimately control UFC and WWE through its majority equity ownership in TKO, but the Endeavor balance sheet will be organized in a manner that should make Wall Street recognize the value of its other businesses—talent agencies William Morris and IMG; sports experiences giant On Location; and Endeavor’s various TV, film and podcast content production efforts.

It also brings Saudi Arabian money back into Endeavor’s business.

Endeavor was one of the few companies to cut ties with Saudi Arabia after journalist and American resident Jamal Khashoggi was lured into the Saudi embassy in Istanbul and murdered there on direct orders from Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), according to the CIA. The 2019 killing of Khashoggi led Endeavor to return a $400 million investment the MBS-directed Public Investment Fund (PIF) had made in the business. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel was so concerned about the Saudi reaction, he sometimes traveled with bodyguards, according to The New York Times, citing an unnamed source.

Fast-forward four years, and Saudi Arabia will now be the source of Endeavor’s highest-revenue events, through WWE.

In 2018, the Saudi Ministry of Sport inked a 10-year deal with WWE to hold two events annually in the kingdom. The latest event, this spring’s Night of Champions show in Jeddah, was WWE’s highest-rated Saudi event yet, according to WWE. Each Saudi event generates more than $50 million in revenue, based on financial data reported in WWE financial disclosures. Based on separate revenue estimates from Endeavor that the Super Bowl is its highest revenue-generating event at $100 million (through On Location), that puts Saudi Arabia on par with the NFL as Endeavor’s most important event partner. Revenue of $100 million is about 1.5% of the combined 2022 sales of Endeavor and WWE.

Spokespersons for both Endeavor and WWE declined to comment.

Right now, there are no signs that indicate an Endeavor-WWE clash, at least over Saudi money. For one, Wall Street analysts haven’t raised the topic, based on transcripts of investor presentations compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Another reason: Though Endeavor hasn’t had major interactions with Saudi Arabia since 2019, the company doesn’t have a formal policy against dealing with the kingdom. In fact, this year its IMG arm represented the Saudi Pro League in broadcast contract negotiations.

Indeed, in a May appearance on the Freakonomics podcast, Emanuel seemed to second-guess returning the investment money to Saudi.

“I don’t really even know,” why the company paid back the $400 million, Emanuel said on the podcast. “I’m not defending what they did. … Every country does bad things,” he said, citing a 2011 Justice Department memo used to justify killing an American-born terrorist in a Yemen drone strike that year. “Everybody thinks things are black and white, and I have a tendency to do that too….,” he also said. “Governments do bad things—let’s just say that and then work through all our emotional ethics.”

It’s probably unfair to single out Endeavor and Emanuel—after all, few, if any, other major businesses returned capital or halted doing business with Saudi Arabia, despite the widespread public outrage. And it’s almost impossible to avoid Saudi Arabia in an economic sense: It still produces about 13% of the world’s oil, and the wealth that has created is widely distributed through the investment world. (Penske Media Corporation, the publisher of Sportico, took a 2018 investment from Saudi Research and Media Group, a publicly traded business majority owned by NCB Capital, an arm of Saudi Arabia’s largest bank.)

In sports, avoiding Saudi cash is even harder, as spending by the country has surged.

A recent biannual report on Saudi Arabia sports spending by UK human rights group Grant Liberty, found Saudi government spending, through PIF and other vehicles, amounted to $50.8 billion dollars in 2020 through 2022. From 2016, when the country’s “Vision 2030” plan to invest in sports was unveiled, through 2019, the Saudi’s had spent $2 billion.

Some of that spending has been high-profile, like PIF’s purchase of English Premier League club Newcastle United, part of its $5.1 billion spending spree in global soccer. Other spending has been less heralded but possibly more impactful, including the injection of $37.8 billion into esports, much through the PIF-owned Savvy Games Group, which buys and invests in a raft of esports organizations. The kingdom has also focused funding on smaller sports, including spending $33 million on snooker and $2 million on chess, according to the report.

The spending reflects “the utilization of sportswashing as a strategic maneuver at the highest echelons of power by MBS,” the Grant Liberty report says in part. “Its purpose is to divert attention from the abhorrent human rights abuses committed by [Saudi Arabia] such as the ongoing Yemen conflict and instead present [Saudi Arabia] as a global sports powerhouse prioritizing this image over its reliance on oil.”

