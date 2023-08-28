UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 91-year-old Dayton woman

UPDATE (10:20 p.m. 8/27):

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a 91-year-old Dayton woman Sunday.

Further information was not released by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

INITIAL REPORT (8/27):

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old Dayton woman Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Bessie Washington, 91, was expected to arrive home after church but never arrived, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington is described as a Black woman, 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving at silver 2010 Toyota Yaris with Ohio plate number GAP2953.

Anyone who sees Washington or her car is asked to call 911.