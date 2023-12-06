Advertisement

Endangered Baby Rhino Born at Oregon Zoo

An endangered baby rhino was born at the Oregon Zoo in Portland on Monday, December 4, zoo officials confirmed.

The baby was born to eastern black rhino Jozi and weighed 100 pounds, according to the zoo. This species of rhino is critically endangered, the zoo said.

This footage released by the zoo shows Jozi and her baby spending time together in the zoo’s maternity den. Credit: Oregon Zoo via Storyful