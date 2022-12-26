End-zone angle of Prescott’s red-beam dot to Hilton gives goosebumps

We’ve already given space here to the words of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the spectacular game he played. “Is this really happening?” he thought, after throwing a Pick-6 on the game’s opening drive to put his team in an immediate hole. He responded, of course, going 24-for-24 against zone coverage en route to a 347-yard passing day and player of the game honors.

In a double comeback, Prescott and company had to come up with some spectacular plays, including this gutsy fourth-down call that allowed the final assault to begin. But the biggest play was of course, that fateful 3rd-and-30 completion to newcomer T.Y. Hilton. “That’s what I do,” Hilton would say afterwards. And while he might be used to making such plays, it’s still an amazing to witness.

Even moreso, when a cameraman captures it from the perfect angle. That’s exactly what Fox photojournalist Chris Hanks was able to do on Saturday. The throw should be placed in the Louvre. This is the angle they need to use.

There are money shots and then there are MONEY shots. A shout out to our photojournalist @Chris_Hanks5 for this one! The spectacular 3rd down, 52-yard connection from @dak to @TYHilton13.#cowboys #cowboysnation pic.twitter.com/BpwD4eGo4s — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) December 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire