End of the SNP era as polling shows Labour drawing level with Scottish Nationalists

Humza Yousaf achieved a -22 net approval rating in poll which suggests SNP and Labour will win a similar number of seats - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The era of SNP dominance in Scotland appears to be over after a poll showed Labour is on course to win the same number of seats in next year’s general election following a dramatic shift in support.

The Survation survey for the True North public relations agency predicted both the SNP and Labour would win 24 seats north of the Border, in a major boost to Sir Keir Starmer’s hopes of becoming prime minister.

This would mean the SNP losing half the 48 seats they achieved in the 2019 general election, with Labour staging a major comeback in Scotland after winning only one seat last time.

Labour achieved 35 per cent support in the poll, the highest level since 2014 and only two points behind the SNP’s 37 per cent rating, with the Tories trailing on 17 per cent.

Sir John Curtice, the UK’s most eminent psephologist, said: “If Labour picks up two dozen seats in Scotland, you can probably knock four points off the lead over the Conservatives that the Labour Party would need UK-wide in order to achieve an overall majority.”

In another major blow to the SNP, Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, achieved a -22 net approval rating from voters – the difference between the number of people who like and dislike him.

Sir John compared his lack of popularity with that of Liz Truss when she became Prime Minister. He was only slightly more popular than Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader (-26) and far behind Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader (-3).

Controversial environmental policies

Voters also expressed increasing dissatisfaction with the SNP’s power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens at Holyrood following a raft of controversial environmental policies.

A majority of people in Scotland now no longer support the arrangement, with 40 per cent actively opposing it, including almost a quarter of voters who supported the SNP at the 2019 general election.

That is an increase from when Survation last asked this question in May, when only 37 percent of overall voters – and 21 per cent of SNP 2019 voters – opposed the deal.

However, backing for independence remained at 48 per cent, in further evidence of a ‘decoupling’ of voters’ stance on the issue with support for the SNP.

Sir John said: “The SNP has had little success so far in shaking Labour off its tail. As a result, the party faces a continuing risk of losing a significant number of Westminster seats in next year’s UK general election.

“The party’s efforts are seemingly not being helped by Humza Yousaf’s apparent difficulty in making a favourable impression on the Scottish public.”

Dr Eilidh Whiteford, a Truth North advisor and former SNP MP, said the poll indicates “Scotland is on a knife edge and a significant change could be underway in the once-settled Scottish political landscape”.

She added: “The public’s ambivalence towards the SNP-Scottish Green Party cooperation agreement is also likely to only strengthen calls from some quarters for the arrangement to be reviewed.”

Andrew Liddle, another advisor for the firm and a former Scottish Labour advisor, said: “This poll provides further evidence that the Scottish Labour Party is finally recovering in Scotland after more than a decade in the wilderness.

“Were these numbers to be replicated at the general election, they would see the Scottish Labour Party make substantial gains across its former heartlands in the Central Belt, significantly increasing the chances of Sir Keir Starmer achieving an overall majority in the process.”

Lose their combined majority

The poll also found that the pro-independence parties, the SNP and Greens, would lose their combined majority at a Holyrood election.

It predicted the SNP would remain the largest party in the Scottish Parliament, with 49 seats, with Labour close behind on 42 seats.

The Tories would fall back from second place to third, dropping from 31 seats to only 17, with the Liberal Democrats on 11 and the Greens 10. The survey of 1,022 people was conducted between Aug 15 and Aug 18.

Support for the Nationalists has been in a tailspin since Nicola Sturgeon’s sudden resignation in February and the high-profile police investigation into the party’s finances.

Officers searched the home of Ms Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive, for two days and a luxury motorhome was confiscated from outside the Fife home of his elderly mother.

The couple has been arrested, along with Colin Beattie, the party’s former treasurer. After being interviewed by detectives, all three were released without charge pending further investigations. Ms Sturgeon has said she is innocent of any wrongdoing.