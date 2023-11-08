Is an end in sight for Michigan sign-stealing saga? The College Football Fix dives in.

The saga of the Michigan sign-stealing investigation is continuing on with no end in sight. The NCAA is involved and the Big Ten is weighing whether it might dole out pushing to the Wolverines amid frustration from the rest of the conference.

The second College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday with Ohio State still ahead of the Georgia, though the Bulldogs appear to be peaking at the right time. There's also scrutiny for the ranking of one-loss teams with Oregon, Alabama and Texas among that group hoping for chaos ahead.

Speaking of chaos, Week 11 offers the opportunity for plenty of that as the fight for playoff spots and conference championships heat. The headline games sees No. 2 Michigan visit No. 9 Penn State, while No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 10 Mississippi.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports discuss these topics and more in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Michigan sign-stealing saga near an end? Here's what to expect.