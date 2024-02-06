'The end of this season probably can’t come quickly enough'

Burnley fan's voice graphic

Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never podcast

The benefit of a January transfer window, in my eyes anyway, is twofold. First, you need cover for long-term injuries. Secondly, you make improvements.

We didn’t get the left-back we really needed, but when Burnley did bring in a striker, a centre-back and a right-back, we could genuinely say we’d improved the squad depth.

And how that become obvious on Saturday. Until all three new signings were on the pitch together, the Clarets looked a side devoid of confidence and fight, and with no idea what to do.

I hate to be critical, but sometimes you can’t avoid the painful truth. The first-half display against Fulham was one of the most appalling we’ve seen in a long time.

I never boo my team, but I understood the frustration and the chorus that resonated around Turf Moor at half-time. Fans couldn’t work out why the team had been set up as it had or what the plan was. And it seems the players couldn't either, given the serious lack of any leadership.

We got something out of the game in the end, albeit some fans noted it merely painted over some cracks and enabled Vincent Kompany to avoid some hard questions. I don’t believe that’s true - he’s got a winning mentality and knows what’s going wrong - but communication could be improved between manager and supporters.

A point is probably unhelpful in the grand scheme of this season, but fans want to see their team go down with a fight. And we just about saw that for a few glorious minutes.

Ultimately, though, the end of this season probably can’t come quickly enough.