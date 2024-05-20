End of season Premier League awards - vote now

The Premier League is done and dusted - and what a season it has been.

There was a dramatic title race and a scramble for survival, with plenty of stunning goals, video assistant referee controversy and memorable matches thrown into the mix.

But now the season is over, we want you to have your say in our end of season Premier League awards.

The nominees were decided by a group of BBC Sport journalists and you can vote for your winners below. The votes will close at 12:00 BST on Wednesday, 22 May.

Player of the season

Team of the season

Young player of the season

(Players had to be 21 or under at the start of the season to qualify)

Manager of the season

Signing of the season