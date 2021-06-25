END OF THE ROAD Gloucester softball falls to Tewksbury on play at the plate

Jun. 25—The old cliche states that sports are games of inches. That saying proved to be true in Thursday's Division 2 North Softball semifinals between No. 6 Gloucester and No. 7 Tewksbury, as the contest was literally decided by inches.

The host Fishermen were trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on first and second. Junior outfielder Riley Thibodeau came up and delivered a base hit up the middle plating Kelsey Lowthers, who reached on a one-out single, to cut the deficit to one. But the play was not over there.

The throw to the plate got there on a short hop, that Tewksbury catcher Samantha Perkins blocked. The ball, however, trickled away from her and started to roll away from the plate towards the pitcher's circle. Gloucester's Ella Marshall, who started the play on first base, then broke for home, but Perkins pounced up, picked up the ball and raced back to the plate in time to get Marshall on a close play to finish off a 4-3 Tewksbury win.

"It was a tough play for the catcher to make and she made it," Gloucester head coach John Nicastro said. "We want to be aggressive with two outs there, our best hitter was coming up but when the ball shoots away like that we want to be aggressive. You have to credit her for making the play. That's what these games come down to and they made one more play than we did, you can only tip your cap."

Tewksbury head coach Brittany Kannan-Souza was also quick to credit her catcher.

"That was phenomenal, Samantha is a beast back there and she's kept us in so many games this year," said the Redmen head coach, whose team improves to 13-4 and will take on Danvers in Saturday's sectional final. "I think catchers can go unnoticed sometimes but not on a play like that. We always say as a catcher if you have to leave the plate you better go back and attack it once you get the ball and that's what she did. It was a great finish to a great game."

It was a nip-and-tuck game the whole way as the teams entered the seventh inning tied at 2-2, when Tewksbury put together the eventual game winning rally.

Avery Della Piana, who drove in a pair of runs on two hits, laced a one-out double deep in the gap in left center. she then moved up to third on a Becca Harris single. Harris then stole second to put runners on second and third with nobody out. The next batter hit a fly ball to the outfield that was dropped, allowing Della Piana to come in to score to make it 3-2. Harris later came in on a wild pitch for a very important run, making it 4-2.

In the bottom of the frame, Lowthers got the Fishermen started with a one-out single, a hard hit ball to the right side of the infield that hit off of a glove. After a strikeout Marshall reached on an error before Thibodeau's two-out single and play at the plate.

"Both teams really battled all game," Nicastro said. "We both had some chances to get a few more runs but both teams made the plays on defense too. That's what the really good teams do. It stinks to be on the losing end but it was a great tournament game."

Tewksbury opened up the scoring in the top of the first when Gianna Pendola came around to score on a Della Piana base knock after leading off the game with a single and stealing second. The Redmen added another in the third when Ashley Giordano led off the frame with a triple and came in to score on a Della Piana ground out to second base making it 2-0.

Gloucester would battle back as pitcher Jenna Hoofnagle led off the fourth with a triple and scored on a Cam Carroll base hit to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Fishermen tied it in the fifth when Marshall lined a single to left scoring Ariel Larrabee, who walked, from second to make it 2-2.

Both Hoofnagle and Tewksbury pitcher Whitney Gigante pitched well, especially with runners on base.

Tewksbury put together tough at bats all afternoon but Hoofnagle forced them to strand nine runners on base in the first six innings. Gigante mixed up her pitches well and limited the hard hit balls while getting good defense behind her.

"I think both teams had very similar styles of coaching," Kannan-Souza said. "We saw some mistakes both ways because that's what happens when both teams are putting the pressure on. It was back-and-forth the entire way, we just made one more play at the end."

Gloucester had seven different players with one hit in Marshall, Thibodeau, Hoofnagle, Natalie Aiello, Carroll, Lowthers and Larrabee. Della Piana, Harris and Gigante all had two hits to lead Tewksbury.

The Fishermen finish up the season at 13-4, having reached the sectional semifinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Gloucester loses only two starters to graduation in Marshall and Lowthers.

"It was another great season for us," Nicastro said. "It's a tough ending but we went down fighting against a good team."

Division 2 North Semifinals

No. 7 Tewksbury 4, No. 6 Gloucester 3

at Gloucester High School

Tewksbury (13-4) 101 000 2| 4

Gloucester (13-4) 001 010 1| 3

Tewksbury: Pendola, RF, 1-1-1; Iandoli, 2B, 4-0-0; Giordano, CF, 3-1-1; Della Piana, DH, 4-1-2; Harris, SS, 4-1-2; Talbot, 1B, 3-0-1; Cueva, LF, 3-0-0; Gigante, P, 3-0-2; Stovesand, 3B, 3-0-0. Totals, 28-4-9.

Gloucester: Marshall, SS, 4-0-1; Thibodeau, RF, 3-0-1; Hoofnagle, P, 3-1-1; N. Aiello, 2B, 3-0-1; Carroll, 1B, 3-0-1; A. Aiello, 3B, 3-0-0; deGaspe Beaubien, C, 3-0-0; Lowthers, LF, 3-0-1; Larrabee, CF, 2-1-1. Totals, 27-3-7.

RBI: T, Della Piana 2; G, Marshall, Thibodeau, Carroll.

WP, Gigante; LP, Hoofnagle.