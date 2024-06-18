End of the road for Brownlees – family will not run at Olympics for first time in 20 years

The Brownlee family, who have collectively won three gold, one silver and a bronze medal in the Olympic triathlon, will not be represented at a summer Games for the first time in 20 years.

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee have led a transformation in British triathlon over the past two decades, memorably finishing first and third at the London 2012 Olympics before a one-two finish four years later in the men’s event in Rio de Janeiro.

While Alistair, who is now 36, has long been focused on the longer Ironman events, the 34-year-old Jonny had wanted to be selected for his fourth Olympics in Paris but the final men’s place has instead gone to Sam Dickinson.

The men had only qualified two places, with Alex Yee already selected before Christmas after winning the test event last year and following his individual silver and team gold in Tokyo.

Yee will be favourite to follow Alistair in winning the men’s individual triathlon in Paris.

Alistair, who had also finished 12th in Beijing in 2008, did not compete in Tokyo, where Jonny completed a set of bronze, silver and gold Olympic medals by helping Britain to win the mixed relay.

Medal potential the key factor in selection

The women will have similarly high hopes in Paris, with Beth Potter, who is coached by Alistair, already selected and now joined by Georgia Taylor-Brown and Kate Waugh.

Potter won the triathlon world series last year after switching from athletics, where she previously represented Team GB over 10,000m at the 2016 Olympics. Like Yee, Taylor-Brown took individual silver and team triathlon gold in Tokyo.

British Triathlon performance director Mike Cavendish said that medal potential was the key factor in the selections.

Jonny Brownlee had finished only 38th in the recent World Triathlon Championship Series race in Japan last month.

“Throughout the process, realistic potential for winning medals was at the fore, and it’s with this in mind we welcome Georgia, Kate and Sam to join the already announced Beth Potter and Alex Yee,” said Cavendish.

“This was an incredibly hard selection process and one that I’m aware brings delight for some athletes but also disappointment for others.”

