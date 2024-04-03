'End product will be everything'

[BBC]

Luis Diaz, just like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ray Clemence, Roger Hunt and more, has his image painted into walls just a few metres from the stadium where he hopes he will get his hands on the Premier League title in a few weeks' time.

The Colombian, who endured stresses of an unimaginable kind when his father was kidnapped during the season, has in recent weeks rediscovered his form and tenacious style, finding the net against Chelsea, Burnley, Luton Town and, latterly, Brighton.

But is there more to come? Or perhaps, to be critical, is more needed?

Diaz has delivered seven league goals and three assists across 28 games. He has created or scored a goal every 193 minutes.

On the opposite flank, Mohamed Salah has 25 goals or assists in 23 matches. He scores or creates a goal every 76 minutes.

Darwin Nunez – on 10 goals and seven assists – has out-contributed Diaz. As has Diogo Jota, who is on nine goals and three assists - and the Portugal international has played a little over half the minutes that Diaz has in the league.

So does Diaz need to improve his end product in the key weeks to come. Few fans will question his desire or application. His lung-busting dribble the length of the Anfield pitch against Manchester City showcased his fight. However, when opportunity knocked in the same fixture when clean through against Stefan Ortega, he fluffed his lines.

Using Opta data, Diaz has found the target with 52% of his shots this season. Jota (68%), Salah (59%), Bukayo Saka (58%), Erling Haaland (57%), Julian Alvarez (54%), Nunez (53%) and Gabriel Martinelli (53%) all sit above him from those clubs chasing the title.

He has created 36 chances in the campaign. That trails Martinelli, Salah, Alvarez and Saka, who is on an astonishing 68 in the same number of games. Interestingly, Jeremy Doku has created only two chances fewer than Diaz, who has featured in seven more matches.

It could be argued Liverpool's choice of forwards means no one player needs to post astonishing numbers when options can emerge from the bench to overwhelm opponents.

Diaz can also look around him at players who can become a little more ruthless. Liverpool have found the target with 49% of shots this season if we exclude shots blocked. That is 12th in the Premier League's rankings, with Manchester City top on 56% and Arsenal fifth on 52.1%.

During these weeks when glory and agony are likely to be separated by small margins, Jurgen Klopp's side will surely prosper if they can find tiny percentage points of improvement in the final third, and seeing Diaz's name in the goal or assist column could prove hugely significant.

We are nearing the end. End product will be everything.