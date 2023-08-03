The end of the Pac-12? UW board calls special meeting as more schools mull jumping ship

University of Washington’s Board of Regents has called a special meeting set for Thursday at 9 p.m., as rumors of the Pac-12 crumbling have gained momentum.

According to the Associated Press, Big Ten presidents have started talks about absorbing West Coast schools in the event the Pac-12 dissolves, with both UW and the University of Oregon cited as “primary targets.”

Both the University of Southern California and UCLA have committed to a move to the Big Ten in 2024. The University of Colorado also plans to jump ship to the Big 12 next year.

Meanwhile, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are all reportedly considering a move to the Big 12 as well. If that happens, that could spell the end of the Pac-12 as we know it.

A joint executive session of Arizona and ASU’s board of regents is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Thursday, just three hours before UW’s board meets.

No action is expected to be taken at the UW meeting, but it will include a closed-door executive session.