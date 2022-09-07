End of season award predictions, division winner picks & favorite Week 1 games

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The 2022 NFL season is finally a little more than 24 hours away and Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to make some extremely early and unscientific predictions ahead of Thursday night's kickoff in Los Angeles between the Rams and Bills.

After starting off the podcast with the news that Kenny Pickett will start his NFL career in Pittsburgh as a backup for now, the guys dive into predicting some of the big end-of-season awards categories for this season. Who are Frank & Charles' MVP, rookie of the year & coach of the year picks? Tune in to find out.

They close out the pod selecting their 8 division winners for the 2022 season & sharing their Super Bowl winner picks before diving into a handful of the marquee games from Week 1.

0:20 Steelers name Mitchell Trubisky Week 1 starter

5:40 MVP predictions

14:15 Offensive player of the year predictions

18:15 Defensive player of the year predictions

22:15 Offensive rookie of the year predictions

27:30 Defensive rookie of the year predictions

30:50 Coach of the year predictions

36:40 Who will be the first coach fired?

43:55 Division winner & Super Bowl predictions

1:02:40 Favorite Week 1 games

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert will be a player to watch in the MVP race in the 2022 NFL season. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

