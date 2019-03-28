End of Marshawn Lynch? Raiders sign running back Isaiah Crowell

The Oakland Raiders are sending mixed messages. Just two days after Jon Gruden said the “door will always be open” for Marshawn Lynch, the Raiders may have signed Lynch’s replacement. The team agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Isaiah Crowell on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old Crowell is coming off a season in which he rushed for 685 yards and six touchdowns with the New York Jets. He played in 13 games with the team last season, starting six.

Though the move appears to rule out Lynch’s return, that might not be the case. Throughout his career, Crowell has been used in committees. He shared time with Elijah McGuire and Bilal Powell with the Jets last season. In Cleveland, Crowell split time with Duke Johnson and Terrance West. Though Crowell started all 16 games with the Browns in 2017 and 2016, he’s only topped 200 carries once in his career.

If Crowell is used in a similar manner with the Raiders, that could leave a spot for Lynch to return. Given his recent injury history and age — Lynch is 32 — splitting time with another player might help keep Lynch fresh.

Isaiah Crowell will join the Raiders in 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

Since returning from his one-year retirement, Lynch has expressed a desire to play for only the Raiders. When it appeared the team would play outside of Oakland in 2019, Lynch seemed unlikely to return.

After not finding another place to play, the Raiders will give Oakland another go before moving to Las Vegas in 2020. That could be enough to convince Lynch to come back for one more year.

When healthy, Lynch has mostly been used as a workhorse throughout his career. He’s topped 200 carries eight times in his 12 years in the NFL.

