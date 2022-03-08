End of an era: Russell Wilson trade ends a great, historic Seahawks run

When Russell Wilson came to the Seattle Seahawks, Matt Flynn had just been signed to be the team's starter. The Seahawks had also never won a Super Bowl.

It might not have been Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, but the marriage between head coach Pete Carroll and Wilson made NFL history. Wilson, who laughably slipped to the third round of the 2012 draft because he was considered too short, took over as the starter during his rookie preseason. As he developed, the Seahawks had a tremendous team around him, including one of the best secondaries ever. Seattle won its Super Bowl in Wilson's second season. Wilson and Carroll won plenty of games after that too.

Wilson was traded Tuesday in an absolute blockbuster with the Denver Broncos. Wilson is just 33 and likely heading to the Hall of Fame. You don't see quarterbacks with that profile change teams often.

But the Wilson-Carroll era had run its course in Seattle. It will be remembered for some incredible moments, though.

Quarterback Russell Wilson and coach Pete Carroll helped bring the Seahawks their first Super Bowl in franchise history. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seahawks had great success with Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll

Carroll came to Seattle in 2010 after a successful run as USC's head coach. He went 7-9 his first two seasons with the Seahawks. In 2012, two significant things happened for the Seahawks: They drafted Russell Wilson in the third round, and they had their first winning season in five years. That started a great run for the franchise.

In the 2013 season, the Seahawks won their first Super Bowl behind an improving Wilson, Marshawn Lynch and a phenomenal defense. That was the height of the Carroll-Wilson era, but there was plenty more success including another trip to the Super Bowl. That game is infamous for the Seahawks deciding to throw from the 1-yard line instead of handing it to Lynch, and Wilson throwing an interception to Malcolm Butler that handed the New England Patriots the Lombardi Trophy.

From 2012-20, the Seahawks never had a losing season, which is an incredible run in the parity-fueled NFL. Wilson wasn't just a winner, he was a captivating talent who could make magic with his escapability and deep-passing ability. He was a highlight reel. Seattle might never have won a second Super Bowl or made it back after the loss in Super Bowl XLIX, but it was a remarkable run.

However, nothing in the NFL lasts forever. Someday Wilson will be back, to go in the Seahawks' ring of honor and maybe have his number retired. But on Tuesday, a great era ended abruptly.

Seahawks had a losing season in 2021

After the 2020 season there were signs the Carroll-Wilson era could end soon. Wilson expressed displeasure with the offense. There was trade speculation. Wilson stayed in Seattle, but in 2021 the Seahawks had their first losing season since Wilson was playing at Wisconsin. Seattle went 7-10. Wilson suffered a serious finger injury and rushed back from surgery, and was inconsistent upon his return. For years it seemed Seattle, who wanted to always run more despite having a superstar quarterback, wasn't using Wilson as well as it could.

By the end of the season, there was rampant speculation that either Wilson or Carroll wouldn't be back for another season in Seattle. Wilson said he hoped to stay with the Seahawks but acknowledged there could be change.

“I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game. But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL," Wilson said late last season. "I’m just focused on today and getting better today. That’s my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys and we gotta make sure we get better today. That’s all that matters."

The NFL changes fast. Perhaps Wilson will go to Denver and do what Peyton Manning did, and carve out an incredible second chapter with a new team. Carroll can move on too, perhaps finding a quarterback he can mold as the next Wilson.

But it should be a sad day in Seattle. A great run of nearly 10 years is over.