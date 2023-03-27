End of March Ohio State football recruiting update

This past weekend was very important for Ohio State Football. It was its first scrimmage of the spring, but just as big, were the players who were on campus that got offers and received a chance to see Columbus.

It was difficult to stay with all of the action coming out of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, but that’s pretty normal during a time like this. Head coach Ryan Day knows that recruiting is the lifeblood of the program.

Here is an update on some of the action that was found shared on Twitter, with a few of the aforementioned offers mixed in there as well.

(Note: All rankings are through the 247Sports composite.)

Texas 2024 linebacker Payton Pierce

Had a great time at The Ohio State University this weekend. I will be back very soon! Thank you @ryandaytime @JLaurinaitis55 @CoachJimKnowles pic.twitter.com/62EZT88CQd — Payton Pierce (@payton_pierce26) March 27, 2023

Breakdown

One of the best players in the country, No. 15 at his position and 151st nationally, Pierce had a relationship with linebacker graduate assistant James Laurinaitis while he was at Notre Dame. Looks like they picked up where they left off.

2024 Ohio safety Reggie Powers III receives an offer

After a great visit I am very blessed to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University! Thank you @ryandaytime @Coach_Eliano @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/MxUmxtMhhd — Reggie Powers III (@reggie_powers) March 25, 2023

Breakdown

While on his visit, Powers III was given an offer. He is currently unranked but does hold over 20 scholarship offers. Expect him to get a bump when the rankings are next updated.

Story continues

Florida 2024 edge defender Booker Pickett Jr. repping Ohio State gear

Breakdown

It may not always mean much, but when a player wears a school’s gear, it can be viewed as a positive in recruitment. Here we see edge defender Pickett Jr. with Buckeye gloves and he would be a huge recruiting win. At 6-foot, 3-inches, and 200 pounds, the rusher is the No. 89 overall prospect in the nation.

2024 Missouri defensive end Williams Nwaneri

Breakdown

This is a huge development, as Nwaneri is the top defensive end in the country and the No. 8 overall player, making him a 5-star prospect. He has already scheduled an official visit at the end of June, so this was a primer for the real thing.

2024 Oklahoma defensive end David Stone Jr.

Breakdown

Although not on campus, Stone Jr. is still a big priority for the Buckeyes. He’s the No. 14 best player in the country and is highly considering leaving Florida.

Georgia 2024 quarterback Prentiss “Air” Noland sets commitment date

James 1:5 🙏🏾 Big Decision .. April 8th | 8:30pm 😉 pic.twitter.com/IxDIVN3nNZ — Pʀᴇɴᴛɪss Aɪʀ Nᴏʟᴀɴᴅ. (@AirNoland_) March 25, 2023

Breakdown

The No. 8 ranked quarterback in the country has Ohio State in his final group. The issue here is that he currently doesn’t hold an offer. Don’t expect Noland to select the Buckeyes unless the offer is given, but it sure looks like he wants one.

2026 New York defensive end Preston Carey gets an offer

Honored to have received my 16th D1 full scholarship ⭕ffer from @ryandaytime @R2X_Rushmen1 @OhioStateFB

A place that is in the NATTY conversation every single year, has created the finest Defensive Linemen in the country and has the MOST first round draft picks of all time, THE… pic.twitter.com/Ds60bf9oo5 — 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝗼𝐧 𝐉. 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐲 ’𝗣𝗝’ (@PrestonJCareyPJ) March 26, 2023

Breakdown

It’s extremely early for Carey’s class, thus no rankings, but he’s going to be a nationally recruited prospect. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 285-pound lineman already holds multiple big offers and now Ohio State is one of them.

2025 Texas linebacker Kelvion Riggins has set up a visit

2025 4-star LB Kelvion Riggins has some big visits coming up. https://t.co/LGUGZLVHti pic.twitter.com/DHcf1cLffI — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 25, 2023

Breakdown

Not ranked at the moment, Riggins has offers from powers from coast to coast. There are rumors of him making an early decision, so watch out for an accelerated timeline.

