'End of an error': Public outcry is swift after Art Briles resigns as Grambling offensive coordinator

There's an old (for social media, anyway) saying on Twitter about how there's a main character on Twitter every day and that you never want to be it.

Hue Jackson and, via his role as a representative of the school, Grambling State University was the main character on college sports Twitter on Monday, days after Jackson named former Baylor coach Art Briles as GSU's new offensive coordinator.

Briles resigned as Grambling offensive coordinator on Monday, a school spokesperson confirmed, following an odd day that included Jackson's charitable foundation defending the hire on Twitter and responding tersely to reporters, and further criticism of Briles' hiring.

The heavy criticism stems from Briles' time at Baylor as the program's head coach. Briles has not coached in college since being fired at Baylor in 2016 after an internal investigation into the Texas university's handling of an extensive number of sexual assault accusations, including accusations against players on the football team during Briles' tenure.

An NCAA investigation cleared Briles in August 2021 of any NCAA violations but was critical of Briles' actions at Baylor.

Since then, Briles was rebuffed as a potential hire by the CFL's Hamilton Tiger Cats, coached in Italy and coached at a Texas high school. The criticism has been immense for years, and not just on social media.

End of an error. https://t.co/Yd0OwzgCtz — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 28, 2022

I wonder when people will realize it’ll never be a good idea to hire Art Briles?



On behalf of this survivor, thank you to everyone who keeps the pressure on. In the world of sports and sexual violence - we don’t see a lot of wins, but this counts as one. #SetTheExpectation https://t.co/aQ825JEq6V — Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) February 28, 2022

Dear anyone in football: Don’t hire Art Briles. Send the $50,000 consulting fee to Dan Wolken https://t.co/npT4kd3dEm — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 28, 2022

Maybe the Hue Jackson Foundation can hire Art Briles. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) February 28, 2022

Art Briles’ tenure at Grambling, basically. pic.twitter.com/WBoUbvrwos — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 28, 2022

No way was Grambling picking Art Briles over Doug Williams & Shack Harris. I don’t know what Hue Jackson was thinking https://t.co/XSSuS7u0Uo — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 28, 2022

Two teams now (pro and college) have not done their homework in regards to hiring Art Briles -- Hamilton of the CFL and Grambling. You don't announce that hire without doing proper due diligence and/or consulting superiors. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) February 28, 2022

Art Briles releases a statement on his resignation as Grambling State’s offensive coordinator, only days after being hired. pic.twitter.com/tdfOWvX9fR — Ethan Sands (@EjElite1) February 28, 2022

