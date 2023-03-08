End of an era? Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim hints at retirement after Orange fall in ACC tournament

Jim Boeheim didn’t come right out and say it, but the long-time Syracuse coach hinted that Wednesday’s loss to Wake Forest might have been his ACC swan song.

The 77-74 loss at the buzzer to the Demon Deacons ended the Orange’s run in the ACC tournament and, at 17-15, squelched any faint hopes they might have had of playing in the NCAA tourney. Syracuse could still accept a bid to the NIT, so there may still be at least one more game for Boeheim if this his final season.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim watches his team during the Orange's loss to Wake Forest during the second round of the 2023 ACC tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C.

But when asked a question about his future, he strongly suggested that this, his 47th season helming the Orange, would be his last.

"I gave my retirement speech last week and nobody picked up on it," Boeheim said at the conclusion of his lengthy answer.

Unofficially, Boeheim won a total of 1,116 career games in nearly a half century coaching his alma mater. Officially, his record is 1,015-441 due to a series of NCAA sanctions due to rules violations that vacated a total of 101 of those wins. Whatever number you acknowledge, Boeheim ranks second overall behind Mike Kryzewski for career Division I wins among men's coaches.

Boeheim spent almost all his professional life at Syracuse after playing for the Orange from 1963-66. He became an assistant coach in 1969 before assuming the lead job in 1976. During his coaching tenure, Boeheim became synonymous with Syracuse program during his tenure that included five Final Four trips, two appearances in the national title game and the 2003 national championship.

