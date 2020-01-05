End of an era? Knee-jerk reactions to Patriots' Wild Card loss to Titans

Sooner or later, the New England Patriots were going to have to face questions regarding the uncertain future of the organization heading into the offseason. The Tennessee Titans simply expedited that process on Saturday night.

Now, rather than focusing on Lombardi Trophy No. 7, the Patriots' focus shifts to the expiring contracts and potential new opportunities for several coaches, players, and front office personnel.

Immediately after the Pats' loss, the Postgame Live crew discussed what could be the end of an era in New England.

Albert Breer of the MMQB began the conversation by noting some of the key individuals who could be headed elsewhere.

Go down the list. [Director of player personnel] Nick Caserio's up. [Director of college scouting] Monti Ossenfort's up. [Offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels could be gone. The job at [special teams coordinator] Joe Judge's alma mater just opened up. [Linebacker] Kyle Van Noy. [Guard] Joe Thuney. Like, this could look completely different next year.

In regards to the dynasty, former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson said he believes there's a real chance this crushing loss signals the end.

It sure feels like it. I mean, to lose -- let's face it -- to lose to the Dolphins last week to put yourselves in this position and then to lose against a nine-win team ... it just -- it's a bad taste I think in everybody's mouth. So I just feel like with the way the season ended, considering where we started the first nine, 10 weeks when it looked like this team was unstoppable, to be in this situation right now -- I know expectations were, you know, kind of reserved because the offense had some issues, but let's face it, this defense was supposed to be one of the best all time. And to be where you are right now, I think it's one of the more disappointing seasons in the Bill Belichick era. I really do.

In his postgame press conference, impending free-agent quarterback Tom Brady briefly addressed his future stating he's "unlikely" to retire, though his future in New England remains unclear. Brady's next move, of course, will play a major role in which direction the Patriots go in when it comes to constructing their roster and staff for 2020 and beyond.

Watch the full Patriots Postgame Live discussion below:

