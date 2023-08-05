End of an era: Arizona, Arizona State leave Pac-12 Conference for Big 12

It's the end of an era: The Pac-12 as we've known it is no more. On Friday, Arizona State and Arizona joined four other universities that have ended their long association with the conference. There are now just six teams left, with Oregon and Washington close to joining the Big Ten.

What does the college athletics landscape mean now that the Sun Devils and Wildcats are jumping to the Big 12? Here's what to know:

What schools are leaving the Pac-12?

Arizona and Arizona State join Colorado, Utah, USC and UCLA as Pac-12 members who officially are departing. The two Los Angeles schools announced last year they were joining the Big Ten, and Colorado is returning to its roots in the Big 12, where it was a member through various incarnations from 1947-2011. Utah, which like Colorado only joined the Pac-12 in 2011, will be looking to force new rivalries. And right behind them might be Oregon and Washington, who have been invited by the Big Ten to apply for membership.

Why are ASU and UA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12?

With the Pac-12 losing so many schools, no clear vision for possible Pac-12 expansion and a lackluster new media rights deal that lags behind the other Power 5 conferences, ASU and UA were left with two options: try to stick it out in whatever the Pac-12 turns into, or make the best deal they could. The Big 12 re-unites the Arizona schools with regional rival Colorado, and also brings into play schools like TCU, Texas Tech, Houston and Baylor from a state where the Arizona schools like to recruit.

Arizona State Sun Devils players take the field against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 1, 2022.

When will ASU and UA begin competing in the Big 12?

ASU and UA, along with Utah, will join the Big 12 officially next academic year, for the 2024-25 season. That's when Colorado officially becomes a Big 12 school again, and when USC and UCLA are playing Big Ten schedules.

Where will we be able to watch ASU and UA football games on TV?

The Pac-12's current TV rights deal with ESPN and Fox expires at the end of June 2024, so viewers will continue to watch ASU and UA games on those platforms, as well as the Pac-12 Networks.

The Big 12 media right deal is with ESPN and Fox. Last fall the conference secured a six-year extension through 2030-31 that will see total revenue for the conference jump from $220 million to $380 million when the new portion of the contract kicks in in 2025.

The Pac-12 was negotiating a media rights deal with Apple TV deal?

Yes, and the inability of the Pac-12 to land a more traditional TV contract with the likes of ESPN or Fox was seen as a catalyst to much of the defection traffic.

All of the details of the Apple TV proposed deal are not known, but most reports indicate it would have brought $20 million annually to each Pac-12 school, although that might be dependent on how many teams are drinking from that well. There also are incentives that could boost that payout, e.g. more money coming from an increase in Apple TV subscriptions.

Although TV viewers continue to "cut the cord" with cable providers and add streaming services, not having games available on traditional outlets like ESPN/ABC, CBS and the rest does, in the short term, risk losing a lot of national exposure for the Pac-12. Apple TV has the MLS, Apple+ carries Friday night MLB games and the NFL shows its Thursday night games on Amazon Prime, but the move away from traditional over-the-air or cable outlets is still in the earliest evolutionary stages.

Some of the other major conferences recently extended their existing deals, resulting in more revenue per school.

The Big 12's new deal with ESPN and Fox, which was signed last October and starts in 2025, is worth nearly $2.3 billion and extends through the 2030-31 season. With the arrivals and departures in the Big 12, the per-school revenue will waver a bit, but it's expected to be around $30 million for each member. The deal also gives the Big 12 more exposure on Fox for men's basketball, something that was important to the conference.

That deal came two months after the Big Ten completed a seven-year media rights deal with CBS, NBC and Fox that will bring about $80-100 million annually to each school, up from a reported $54 million in 2019-20, the most recent season not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the powerful SEC negotiated a 10-year deal with ESPN and ABC that kicks in this season. Under the previous deal, SEC schools received just under $50 million apiece; some analysts project that could double midway through the period of the new contract.

As for the ACC, the members are locked into a deal with ESPN through 2036 that pays about $40 million per school.

The Arizona Wildcats celebrate after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 38-35 during the Territorial Cup game at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Nov. 25, 2022.

Why are conferences important for college athletics?

Colleges and universities aligning into conferences goes back to the end of the 19th century, and largely existed so the members could collectively address issues that affected all of their interests. They generally were set up regionally, and over time led to conference championships that helped set up NCAA playoff fields.

Then television came along, and the mission of conferences changed as TV evolved and more games appeared on an ever-expanding roster of outlets. The watershed moment came in 1984, when the Supreme Court ruled that universities own their sports' TV rights rather than the NCAA. Groups of conferences came together to negotiate TV contracts, and eventually individual conferences did it on their own, along with creating their own TV networks.

Are there expansion opportunities for the Pac-12?

Sitting with as few as four remaining members — Oregon State, Washington State, California and Stanford — the Pac-12 is on the precipice of total collapse. The remaining schools now are faced with trying to cut the best deals they can, or court new blood from other universities, such as San Diego State, Fresno State and San Jose State from the Mountain West Conference. Most experts believe the Pac-12 would have to grow back to at least 10 schools to have a chance of retaining Power 5 conference standing.

What does a weakened Pac-12 mean for the Rose Bowl?

Very little. The Rose Bowl, which is the oldest bowl game in the country dating back to 1902, traditionally has pitted a top team from the Pac-12 and the Big Ten, other than in years when the game served as a host for a version of college football's playoff format. With the expansion of the CFP starting next year, the Rose Bowl now will be a playoff site every season, as will the other New Year's Six games including the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

How do ASU and UA intersect with college football realignment history?

Interestingly, it could be said that ASU and UA were the very first major universities to begin the trend of jumping from one conference to another. In 1978, both schools were members of the Western Athletic Conference and ready to grow both academically and athletically. They joined what was then the Pac-8 Conference and aligned themselves with schools in California, Oregon and Washington.

It wasn't until 1991 that the next significant move occurred. Arkansas, the only non-Texas school in the Southwest Conference, departed for the Southeastern Conference. It was hard to see at the time, but it was the beginning of the end for the SWC, which could not sustain itself as just a Texas conference — there was little national appeal for TV networks.

Two years later Penn State, a major Eastern independent, officially began play as a member of the Big Ten. That lit the match that led to the explosion over the next decade or so of conference musical chairs.

Sources for this article include Sports Illustrated. CBS, ESPN, the New York Times, Yahoo! and various conference websites.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona, Arizona State depart Pac-12: What to know about Big 12 move