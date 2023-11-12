Is this the end for Bill Belichick in New England?

Not long ago, it was suggested that the Patriots could fire coach Bill Belichick if the team loses at home against the Commanders (they did) and in Germany against the Colts (they did). On Sunday morning, NFL Media pushed the idea that the Patriots would resist firing Belichick until after the season, at which time he could possibly be traded, as a practical matter, to another team.

Also before the game, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that he spoke to his team this week and put the Germany game almost on the same level as a Super Bowl.

"I had fans come up on the street to me who had watched Matthew Slater's dad, Jackie, play here 30 years ago," Kraft said, "and they remembered plays he had made, so I used that as an example to speak to the team after practice and say, 'Except for the Super Bowl, I don't know that there are any other games that create the memories that these international games do, where people get so little of them. And it's a great chance to make a mark and make memories."

Today's memories for the Patriots aren't good. Quarterback Mac Jones played poorly, especially with the game on the line. Then, Belichick benched him for the final drive, opting for Bailey Zappe.

If this was the end for Belichick, he'll go out with the last play being a fake spike that ended with an interception. Which sums up pretty well where the team currently is.

They're 2-8 entering the bye. If Kraft already has decided to make a change after the season, there's no reason to wait. After today, any team that might have wanted to trade for Belichick might have changed its mind.