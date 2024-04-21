An encouraging sign for Williams' Swans

After two clean sheets in their first 15 league matches under Luke Williams, Swansea City have three in their last three.

Williams’ management team take pride in various statistics supplied by analysts which suggest that defensively, Swansea are a side on the up.

Before Saturday’s 4-0 win at Huddersfield Town, for instance, Swansea were allowing opponents an average of just over six passes per spell in possession before a challenge was made by one of Williams’ players.

That made the Welsh side the best in the division in that particular category.

It should be noted, of course, that in their last three games, Swansea have faced clubs who have endured difficult seasons in Stoke City, Rotherham United and the Terriers.

But then again, Swansea have had a traumatic campaign too.

There is a big summer ahead for Williams, sporting director Paul Watson and chairman Andy Coleman as they attempt to ensure that 2024-25 is a more enjoyable season than this one has been.

But regardless of the opponents faced, three successive shutouts is a positive sequence for a Swansea team who were sliced open all too often in the early part of Williams’ reign.

[Getty Images]

In their last 11 league fixtures, Swansea have conceded eight goals, an average of 0.72 goals a game.

In their 33 Championship outings before that this season, there were 54 goals against at an average of 1.6 per game.

The marked change goes some way to explaining why only three of Swansea’s last 11 matches have ended in defeat, with six victories during that run which have seen Williams’ men pull clear of the relegation scrap.

“It’s three clean sheets on the bounce now,” centre-back Harry Darling said after the Huddersfield triumph.

“As a defensive unit we probably haven’t got enough of them this year.”

Darling will get no arguments there.

What happens at the end of one season may not have that great an impact on what goes on at the start of a new campaign.

But if Swansea can reproduce their recent defensive form with any sort of regularity next term, they will give themselves a chance of achieving something.

As it stands, Leeds United have the best defensive record in this season’s Championship, having conceded just 34 goals in 43 league outings.

That is an average of 0.79 goals per game – more than Swansea have averaged in their last 11 games.

Williams would be entitled to see that as an encouraging sign.