[BBC]

Half an hour from kick-off at Wembley and Gary Lineker and co have just been discussing a statistic that could be important in deciding today's outcome.

Manchester United have the second-worst record for average shots faced per game this season across all of Europe's top five leagues. Only rock bottom Sheffield United have been more porous.

At the other end of the scale? Manchester City who have averaged a miserly 7.7 per game.

Watch live coverage here